Summary: Real Milk Paint, now operating as RMP Finishes, celebrates 30 years with an official rebrand that aligns its evolving identity and vision for future growth in the paint and finishes industry.

Hohenwald, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Real Milk Paint has officially announced its rebrand to RMP Finishes, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. The new name reflects the company's expanded vision, product line, and strategic direction after three decades in the finishing industry.

The rebrand to RMP Finishes is a strategic move to unify the company's identity and better represent its evolving position in the marketplace. While the name has changed, the core mission, to provide sustainable, high-quality finishing solutions, remains firmly in place.

The updated brand identity supports the company's goal of aligning its public-facing image with its ongoing growth and development. As part of this transition, RMP Finishes is reinforcing its commitment to long-term product innovation, customer support, and environmental responsibility. This internal milestone highlights the company's readiness to meet future market demands while preserving the values that shaped its success.

RMP Finishes will continue to support customers who seek all-natural, environmentally friendly options for wood finishing and surface treatment projects. The company's approach prioritizes natural, non-toxic ingredients and performance standards that meet the needs of both commercial and creative applications. A key focus of the rebrand is ensuring that users, from contractors to hobbyists, can easily access the resources and products required to complete projects efficiently and responsibly.

As the company builds on its momentum, interest continues to grow in its most widely recognized products. Many customers regularly buy tung oil from RMP Finishes as a preferred natural solution for wood care, valued for its protective qualities and compatibility with sustainable practices. This demand reflects the company's strong reputation for reliability and product integrity.

Looking ahead, RMP Finishes remains focused on advancing its operational infrastructure and engaging a broader audience through improved brand clarity and product accessibility. The rebrand is not only a reflection of what the company has accomplished, but also a strategic move to support continued growth in the finishing industry.

About RMP Finishes:

RMP Finishes, formerly Real Milk Paint, is an American manufacturer specializing in non-toxic finishing products. Since 1995, the company has been dedicated to creating environmentally responsible solutions rooted in quality, transparency, and innovation.

