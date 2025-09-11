Summary: Amplify is developing Convexa, an AI website builder that will combine intelligent UI design and persuasive copy to help small businesses and B2B companies build high-performing websites with ease.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Amplify has officially announced the development of Convexa, a new AI website builder designed to transform how small businesses and B2B companies approach website creation. Currently in development, Convexa will combine AI-powered user interface design with conversion-focused, automatically generated copywriting, offering an all-in-one platform for building high-performing websites quickly and efficiently. The platform is the first AI website system built specifically for performance, psychological alignment, and measurable growth.

Convexa is being developed in response to growing demand for accessible digital tools that simplify website creation without sacrificing quality. Many small and mid-sized businesses still face obstacles when launching or redesigning a website, often relying on costly agencies or navigating complex platforms. Convexa aims to eliminate those barriers by serving as an all-in-one system, eliminating the need for external marketing teams or developers.

Unlike traditional website builders, Convexa is being engineered from the ground up to support conversion-focused site development. The platform integrates 20 core AI marketing modules and 126 specialized submodules, each programmed to handle essential digital marketing tasks such as SEO optimization, user behavior targeting, and adaptive visual design.

With the announcement of Convexa, Amplify signals a significant advancement in the evolution of AI-driven website creation. The platform will utilize visitor alignment algorithms to ensure that all content and design elements are consistent with user motivations and expectations. This approach aims to improve engagement by aligning the digital experience with customer psychology, ultimately increasing conversion rates.

Convexa will also leverage a pixel-perfect UI framework, producing responsive, mobile-optimized layouts that adapt seamlessly across devices, enhancing user experience and reinforcing brand credibility. Additionally, the platform's built-in SEO and blog engine will automatically identify industry content gaps, generate authoritative blog content, and target high-intent keywords to improve long-term search visibility and support scalable content strategies.

Amplify remains focused on advancing Convexa's development with a clear commitment to innovation, accessibility, and responsible technology design. The company looks forward to introducing a solution that empowers businesses to build smarter, faster, and more effective websites in today's digital economy.

About Amplify:

Amplify is a digital solutions company based in San Francisco, specializing in fast-delivery websites and scalable online tools for small and mid-sized businesses. Since its launch, Amplify has supported over 3,000 businesses across 45 industries by delivering conversion-focused websites and user-friendly digital infrastructure.

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/265987_b252418154d938df_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265987

SOURCE: GetFeatured