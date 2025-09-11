The US Federal Highway Administration (FHA) has warned that cellular radios have been found in unspecified foreign-made inverters and batteries used in PV highway infrastructure, according to Reuters. pv magazine speaks with cybersecurity expert Uri Sadot about the risks.The US Department of Transportation's FHA has issued a warning that hidden cellular radios have been found in unspecified foreign-made inverters and batteries used in PV highway infrastructure, according to a recent report by Reuters, which cited a four-page security note. "US officials say solar-powered highway infrastructure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...