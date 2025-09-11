Quantum Computing Market worth $20.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The quantum computing market is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 from USD 3.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The quantum computing market presents vast opportunities in drug discovery, financial modeling, supply chain optimization, and cybersecurity, where classical computing falls short. Rapid advancements in hardware, software, and cloud-based access enable broader adoption across industries. As governments and enterprises increase investments, players can tap into these opportunities by focusing on scalability, partnerships, and application-specific solutions.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.52 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 20.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, By Deployment, By Technology, By Application, By End User Industry, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Difficulties associated with engineering and developing quantum computing Key Market Opportunities Growing application for drug discovery Key Market Drivers Rising adoption in BFSI sector

By offering, the service segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) lowers the entry barrier by offering access to costly quantum systems through the cloud. It enables organizations to test, develop, and deploy quantum applications without the need for substantial infrastructure investments. QCaaS platforms offered by leaders like IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), and Google (US) accelerate adoption by integrating with existing workflows. The model also supports scalability and flexibility, making it attractive for enterprises across industries. Growing demand for on-demand computing power and pay-as-you-go models further drives QCaaS adoption globally.

By end user industry, the healthcare and pharma segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and pharma segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the quantum computing market due to their need for complex data analysis and drug discovery. Quantum computing enables faster molecular modeling, protein folding simulations, and identification of new drug compounds. It can significantly reduce R&D costs and accelerate the time-to-market for new therapies. Personalized medicine and genomics also benefit from Quantum's advanced optimization and simulation capabilities. Increasing investments from pharma giants and collaborations with quantum technology providers further fuel this rapid growth.

In North America, the US is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The US quantum computing industry is witnessing strong growth, driven by significant government funding and private sector investments. Leading technology giants such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are pioneering advancements in hardware, software, and cloud-based services. The country benefits from a strong research ecosystem supported by universities, defense agencies, and national labs. Increasing adoption across industries like finance, healthcare, aerospace, and defense is further accelerating demand. Overall, the US remains the global leader, shaping innovation and commercialization in the quantum computing space.

Major vendors in the quantum computing companies include IBM (US), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Rigetti Computing (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Google (US), Intel (US), and Quantinuum (US).

