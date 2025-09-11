Foley Catheters Market worth US$1,205.0 million by 2030 with 5.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Foley Catheters Market, valued at US$895.0 million in 2024, stood at US$931.0 million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1,205.0 million by the end of the period. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, kidney and bladder disorders, and prostate-related conditions, particularly among the aging population. Additionally, the rise in surgical procedures performed in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is contributing to consistent demand for Foley catheters, as they are commonly used for perioperative care and post-surgical recovery.

Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare access in emerging economies is creating new opportunities for market growth. Technological advancements, such as antimicrobial coatings and infection-prevention designs, are also encouraging the preference for higher-quality products. Together, these factors are establishing a steady growth trajectory for the market.

By coating type, the Foley catheters market is categorized into antimicrobial-coated Foley catheters, hydrophilic or lubrication-coated Foley catheters, and uncoated Foley catheters. In 2024, the antimicrobial-coated Foley catheters segment held the largest market share. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing focus on reducing catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), which continue to be a significant concern in hospitals and surgical centers. Antimicrobial catheters offer clear clinical benefits by enhancing patient safety and decreasing infection-related costs, making them the preferred option for healthcare providers.

Market players can capitalize on this strong demand by expanding their line of coated products, investing in evidence-based studies to showcase clinical outcomes, and collaborating with hospitals to incorporate these solutions into infection prevention protocols. This approach will strengthen adoption and help establish a long-term competitive advantage in the market.

By gender, the Foley catheters market is divided into males and females. The market for males category is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of prostate enlargement, urinary retention, and bladder dysfunction, especially among older men.

Moreover, there is a growing awareness and diagnosis of urological conditions, coupled with an increasing need for long-term catheterization in chronic cases, which further fuels this demand. Market players can capitalize on this trend by developing specialized catheters designed specifically for male anatomies, emphasizing comfort, reduced infection risk, and ease of use. Additionally, enhancing clinical education and forming partnerships with urologists will also help drive adoption and ensure sustained market growth.

By geography, the Foley catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with Europe holding the largest share in 2024. This is due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and an aging population vulnerable to urological issues.

As of January 1, 2024, the EU population was around 449.3 million, with 21.6% aged 65 and older, particularly in countries like Italy and Portugal. The region's focus on infection prevention has increased the demand for coated and antimicrobial catheters. Government reimbursement and public insurance also support costs for seniors and long-term patients.

Increased awareness of incontinence; the presence of major players such as B. Braun SE, Medtronic Plc, and Optimum Medical Limited; and ongoing product innovations further drive market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Sterimed Group (India), Medline Industries, LP (US), Amsino International, Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Bactiguard AB (US), and McKesson Corporation (US).

Coloplast A/S (Denmark):

Coloplast A/S, operating within the Interventional Urology sector, had a strong performance in the 2023/24 financial year, achieving 5% organic sales growth. The revenue for this business increased by 4% year-over-year, reaching approximately USD 402.7 million (DKK 2,775 million). In November 2023, Coloplast demonstrated its commitment to long-term growth and supply chain optimization by investing about USD 105 million (DKK 700 million) to establish a new production facility in Portugal. This strategic move aims to enhance production capacity, meet the rising global demand for Foley catheters, and strengthen Coloplast's competitive position in the market.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a prominent player in the global Foley catheters market. In 2024, its Urology and Critical Care segment generated USD 1,554 million in revenue. BD's growth strategy focuses on product innovation, expanding its geographic reach, and forming strategic partnerships. A significant development in this area was BD's exclusive global licensing agreement with Bactiguard in 2023, which grants BD access to Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters worldwide, except for China. This agreement greatly enhances BD's infection-prevention portfolio. BD invested USD 4,857 million in research & development in 2024, demonstrating its commitment to advancing catheter technology. This investment aims to create next-generation solutions, including improved catheter designs and smart monitoring systems.

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Teleflex Incorporated is reinforcing its position in the Foley catheters market by focusing on clinical innovation, quality, and sustainability. In 2023, the company invested over USD 8.5 million in clinical research grants, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its portfolio and promoting innovation through targeted mergers and acquisitions in key therapeutic areas. By 2024, Teleflex had evolved into a global organization with more than 14,000 employees, a diversified supply chain, and over 25 manufacturing facilities, including multiple FDA-registered sites that enhance its operational strength. A key factor contributing to Teleflex's competitive edge is its robust innovation engine. In 2024, the company increased its R&D spending by USD 7.3 million, bringing the total investment to USD 161.7 million. This highlights Teleflex's ongoing dedication to advancing catheter-related therapies and developing next-generation solutions to address evolving clinical needs.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Cardinal Health, Inc. offers a wide range of medical products through its Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD) segment, with Foley catheters being a significant component of its urology and incontinence solutions. The company has a robust market presence, serving over 90% of hospitals in the US and 20,000 physicians' offices and clinics, which ensures broad access to its products across more than 20 medical categories. To enhance its distribution capabilities, Cardinal Health opened a new facility in Boylston, Massachusetts, in October 2024. This expansion supports its US Medical Products and Distribution business and demonstrates its commitment to efficiency and customer reach in the Foley catheters market.

B. Braun SE (Germany)

B. Braun SE has established a strong global presence, operating in 64 countries through a network of 268 consolidated companies, along with 18 additional companies accounted for using the equity method. In 2024, the company reported a 4.4% increase in sales in its Group currency, which reflects the steady execution of its long-term growth strategy. In line with its commitment to innovation, B. Braun also increased its research and development spending by 8.6% in the same year, reaching approximately USD 572 million (EUR 526.1 million). This sustained investment underscores the company's strategic focus on advancing product development and enhancing its position in key healthcare segments, particularly in urology and Foley catheters.

