Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) -ArcStone Securities, LLC. ("ArcStone" or the "Company") today announced two senior appointments to fuel the continued growth of its U.S. broker-dealer operations. Steve Kann has joined as Head of U.S. Investment Banking, and Andre Peschong has been appointed Senior Managing Director and Capital Markets & Strategy Advisor.

ArcStone is a FINRA registered broker-dealer focused on delivering high-quality investment banking services to growth companies through a global platform rooted in capabilities, tools, and talent. Companies around the world are seeking to list on Canadian and U.S. exchanges, uplist to major U.S. markets, or raise follow-on capital and they need a trusted partner. While many firms maintain hedge fund relationships, few have ArcStone's multi-channel connectivity with global investors, single and multi-family offices focused on supporting emerging companies ranging from $50 million to $500 million in market cap.

"Steve and Andre bring decades of experience across investment banking, capital markets, and corporate strategy. They understand capital markets in a way that few bankers do, they have invested in, built, sold, and advised dozens of companies," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, CEO of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "Their leadership and trusted networks will help deepen our U.S. presence and elevate our global platform. When we advise clients, we want them to know many of our bankers have been in their seat before."

Steve Kann brings over 30 years of expertise across corporate finance, equity research, investment banking, and operations. A widely recognized microcap specialist, he has co-founded multiple ventures, authored the Amazon bestseller, Microcap Magic, and launched BullMarket.com's Microcap Review. He has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Business Journal, Equities.com, on numerous investor conference panels, and on countless podcasts.

"ArcStone's cross-border platform and focus on high-quality companies fits well with my career in microcaps," said Kann. "I'm eager to support entrepreneurs and issuers in accessing the capital and strategic guidance they need today. The toolkit ArcStone has developed -- and continues to grow-gives our clients multiple verticals to help with their journey."

Andre Peschong brings more than three decades of investment banking, capital markets, and executive leadership experience. A founding partner of Ocean Street Partners and previously co-founder of Bridgewater Capital, he has led capital formation and strategic advisory mandates across life sciences, healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. He has also managed investment funds, served as CEO of a consumer products company, and held the role of Chief Strategy Officer and board member of an ad tech firm acquired by a strategic buyer. His insights have appeared in Forbes, Businessweek, and The New York Times.

"ArcStone's independence and global reach offer a unique opportunity to deliver impactful banking solutions," said Peschong. "I'm excited to help expand the firm's U.S. footprint and build long-term value for our clients."

ArcStone's U.S. dealer platform is built around a multi-pool capital model, enabling clients to access:

Institutional investors across the U.S. and Canada;

A robust and growing network of global single and multi-family offices;

A proprietary investor distribution list of over 70,000 qualified contacts; and

A proven conference, aftermarket, and non-deal roadshow infrastructure.

The firm provides high-touch service to corporate clients, supporting capital formation, public market readiness, and long-term shareholder development. ArcStone's platform includes research-driven visibility, institutional introductions, conference marketing, and post-transaction aftermarket support-delivered by a senior banking team with global reach and entrepreneurial roots.

The announcement comes ahead of ArcStone's flagship Growth Summit with Kingswood US, on September 18th at the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto's financial district. The event will feature over 40 presenting public and private companies and convene hundreds of investors, allocators, and strategic partners from across North America.

The expansion of ArcStone's senior banking bench reflects the firm's commitment to scaling a founder-first, execution-focused banking model that integrates public and private capital across institutions, family offices, and retail wealth.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a cross-border financial services firm with offices in New York, Dallas, Toronto, and Florida, serving public and private companies with market capitalizations between $50 million and $500 million. The firm delivers strategic advisory, capital markets expertise, and global transaction execution for mid-market and growth-stage companies. The firm partners with institutional investors, family offices, and retail channels to provide tailored capital formation, M&A advisory, and corporate access, leveraging an accomplished team of industry professionals and proprietary North-South capital platforms to bridge innovative companies with opportunity across North America.

ArcStone Securities LLC, is a related company of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., is a FINRA-registered broker dealer and investment bank with a presence in New York City, Dallas, and Miami. Dedicated to servicing emerging growth microcap and small cap companies, ArcStone Securities, LLC specializes in investment banking, M&A, and strategic advisory for dynamic sectors such as technology, biotech, fintech, cybersecurity, and energy. The firm offers entrepreneurial guidance and comprehensive capital solutions to public and private clients, playing a pivotal role in connecting issuers to U.S. institutional, retail, and family office capital while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and execution.

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.