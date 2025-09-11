Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
YuppTV secures Digital Telecast Rights for Asia Cup 2025

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket fans in Continental Europe and South East Asia will witness the best of cricketing action as YuppTV has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2025. The live streaming platform is set to bring every moment of the action live to viewers across more than 60 countries.

YuppTV to telecast Asia Cup 2025 in 60+ countries

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, "We are thrilled to announce that YuppTV secured the digital streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025. This is a proud milestone for us and a huge win for cricket fans across Continental Europe and South East Asia. We believe the Asia Cup 2025 will spark unmatched excitement and bring millions of fans closer to the game."

The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on 9th September, and India began their campaign on September 10th against hosts United Arab Emirates. The India vs Pakistan clash, one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures, will be held on September 14th in Dubai. If both teams progress further, cricket fans could witness this rivalry unfold as many as three times in the group stage, Super Fours, and the Grand Finale.

Teams in Asia Cup 2025

Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

Total 19 matches will be contested in this edition of the cricket tournament. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Four stage, with the final set for September 28.

YuppTV will telecast the Asia Cup 2025 across 60+ countries in Continental Europe and South East Asia. The cricket tournament will be available to watch live in the following countries:

Continental Europe: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Scandinavia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania).

South East Asia: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service providers for South Asian content.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771094/YuppTV_Asia_Cup_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yupptv-secures-digital-telecast-rights-for-asia-cup-2025-302554070.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
