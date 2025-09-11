A new report forecasts that Chile will lead the region in energy storage capacity, followed by Mexico and the Dominican Republic - driven by supportive regulatory frameworks and the growing adoption of hybrid energy projects.From ESS News Wood Mackenzie forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in the Latin American energy storage market through 2034, reaching a cumulative capacity of 23 GW. In its new report titled Latin America Energy Storage Outlook 2025, the research and consultancy firm finds that Chile leads the region with the largest installed storage capacity, thanks to its ...

