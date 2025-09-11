Critical Infrastructure Protection Market worth $197.13 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is projected to reach USD 197.13 billion by 2030 from USD 153.93 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025-2030.

Browse 1277 market data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 719 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 153.93 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 197.13 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.1%

Segments covered: Offering, Vertical, and Region

Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices in critical sectors is driving the demand for CIP solutions. As cyber-physical risks rise, these solutions provide essential real-time monitoring, threat detection, and resilience, helping to safeguard vital assets within modern digital ecosystems. The growing adoption of cloud technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics enhances situational awareness and enables faster responses to threats. As industries undergo digital transformation, robust CIP systems are crucial for maintaining operational continuity and ensuring national security.

Physical security offering segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on the offering, the physical security segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to safeguard facilities, personnel, and assets against physical threats such as intrusions, thefts, and terrorist activities. The rising adoption of advanced surveillance systems, access control solutions, perimeter protection technologies, and intrusion detection systems across the energy, transportation, government, and commercial spaces is fueling demand. Moreover, integrating AI, IoT, and analytics with physical security solutions further enhances real-time monitoring and incident response, strengthening the role of physical security in critical infrastructure protection.

System physical security segment is projected to hold the largest market during the forecast period

The system segment will account for the largest market during the forecast period by physical security offering. Systems such as video surveillance, biometric access control, perimeter intrusion detection, and fire and safety systems are increasingly being deployed to ensure 24/7 protection of critical facilities. The surge in innovative city projects and infrastructure modernization initiatives has accelerated the adoption of these systems, providing centralized monitoring, automation, and rapid incident detection. Furthermore, integrating drones, counter-drone systems, and advanced sensors into physical security systems creates new opportunities to enhance situational awareness and strengthen resilience against emerging physical threats.

Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's increasing investments in oil & gas, energy, transportation, and urban infrastructure create significant demand for critical infrastructure protection solutions. Governments in the area are focusing on strengthening national security frameworks to address rising cyber-physical threats, terrorism, and geopolitical risks, which is driving CIP adoption. Additionally, the proliferation of innovative city initiatives, large-scale infrastructure projects, and the integration of digital technologies are further boosting the need for advanced CIP systems. Partnerships between global CIP providers and regional authorities accelerate market growth.

Top Key Companies in Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

BAE Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), Airbus (France), Thales (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (US), and Motorola Solutions (US) are the key players in the CIP market.

