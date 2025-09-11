Las Vegas Sands Donates $515,000 to The WASH Foundation for Water and Hygiene Initiatives

Funding supports Sands' 12th global hygiene kit build to benefit people facing hardships, grants to local water champions in Sands' regions and the foundation's WASH programs.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Published by Las Vegas Sands on June 26, 2025

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has contributed $515,000 to The WASH Foundation, bringing the company's total foundation contributions to its signature global Sands Cares partner to more than $6.1 million since 2014.

The WASH Foundation aims to bring safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to the 4.2 billion people who lack access to these resources. The 2025 Sands Cares investment supports three foundation priorities: contributing hygiene supplies to people facing hardships through the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, funding innovative water initiatives in Sands' local regions through the Drop by Drop Project and helping The WASH Foundation expand its hygiene education programs around the world.

In 2014, Sands made its first Sands Cares donation to The WASH Foundation for the inaugural Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, launching a partnership that has yielded a number of milestones, including transformation of the organization's Las Vegas recycling center into a full soap manufacturing operation and introduction of Las Vegas' first mobile shower unit for people experiencing homelessness, which enabled the foundation to create the Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program. Fresh Start is now operating six shower units across Southern Nevada, California and Central Florida and has supported more than 91,000 showers.

"Through every evolution of our partnership, Sands has rallied behind us with funding and Team Member volunteer support, and contributed to the development of several impactful programs that have complemented and enhanced our organization's efforts," Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World Global and chairman of The WASH Foundation board, said. "Sands has always understood our larger vision - we are improving health, strengthening quality of life and responding to people in crisis through universal WASH access."

The 2025 Sands Cares contribution to The WASH Foundation supports the following initiatives:

Global Hygiene Kit Build: In a series of builds in Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas, Sands Team Members will assemble 70,000 hygiene kits for distribution by The WASH Foundation to people facing hardships and crisis situations in these regions. The annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build has yielded 1,034,000 kits produced by Sands Team Members since 2014.

The Drop by Drop Project: This year's Sands Cares funding continues underwriting for grants to local nonprofit organizations in Macao and Singapore through the Drop by Drop Project. This program is a collaboration between Sands and The WASH Foundation to provide support for local water stewardship projects that increase water resiliency, reinvigorate ecosystems, incubate new water solutions and engage the community in these areas.

Capacity-Building Support: The third component of Sands Cares funding is earmarked for capacity-building and operational needs to support The WASH Foundation in expanding its reach through school and community programming, as well as disaster relief efforts around the world.

Sands began working with The WASH Foundation's strategic partner Clean the World in 2011 to collect and recycle discarded hygiene amenities at the company's resorts. Since then, Sands, Clean the World and The WASH Foundation have diverted more than 663,000 pounds of waste from landfills and worked together to distribute 4.7 million bars of soap to people in need.

"Our partnership with The WASH Foundation touches each pillar of our People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility platform by engaging our Team Members in meaningful volunteer work, delivering resources to people facing hardships and crises in our communities, and promoting environmental advocacy through water stewardship initiatives," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "From that standpoint, we have had a truly valuable relationship. Yet, what we really value is the foundation's strategic vision and activism in addressing WASH issues to improve lives around the world."

To learn more about Sands' corporate responsibility initiatives and other global Sands Cares community engagement priorities, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility.

To learn more about The WASH Foundation, visit https://thewashfoundation.org/.

# # #

About Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian Macao®, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About The WASH FOUNDATION: Improving Health. Transforming Lives.

The WASH Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to transform the lives of women, children and communities worldwide and improve their health by providing them with enhanced access to clean water, improved sanitation, hygiene education and supplies, and critical hygiene supplies for disaster relief. The WASH Foundation partners with local governments and nongovernmental organizations to strengthen communities' policies, systems and infrastructure for future generations.

Since its establishment in 2009, The WASH Foundation has helped serve over 17.4 million people, helped provide disaster relief supplies to 1.5 million people, and distributed over 91.3 million bars of soap and 7.1 million hygiene and comfort kits. To learn more about The WASH Foundation and its global impact, please visit https://thewashfoundation.org.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

Sara Weaver

The WASH Foundation/Clean the World Global

321.368.5719

sweaver@cleantheworld.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/las-vegas-sands-donates-515-000-to-the-wash-foundation-for-water-and-hygiene-initiatives-1071756