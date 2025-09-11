Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced that Indopacific Health Investment Corporation Pte. Ltd. ("Indopacific") has subscribed for US$900,000 worth of Class A ordinary shares, marking a significant expansion of its investment in MNDR and reinforcing its commitment to the Company's regional growth strategy.

The share purchase was executed under a Securities Purchase Agreement dated September 10, 2025, with shares priced at US$1.80 each. The transaction includes customary closing conditions and lock-up provisions aligned with Nasdaq requirements.

This latest capital injection follows Indopacific's initial US$150,000 subscription in May 2025, bringing its total investment in MNDR to US$1.05 million. The funds will be used to finance the Company's planned acquisition of Lifepack, a leading digital pharmacy platform in Indonesia, and to support MNDR's broader market entry initiatives across Southeast Asia.

"Our partnership with Indopacific is built on a shared belief in the transformative potential of digital healthcare," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of MNDR. "Indopacific has recognized the intrinsic value of our platform and is working closely with us to unlock new opportunities in Indonesia. This investment not only validates our strategic direction but also accelerates our ability to deliver high-impact solutions to underserved communities."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266033

SOURCE: Mobile-health Network Solutions