Association of University Research Parks: AURP Releases 2025 Economic Impact Report: The Power of North American Research Parks

New findings showcase communities of innovation as catalysts for high-paying jobs and academic discovery, generating returns for regional growth

TUSCON, AZ AND COLLEGE PARK, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The Association of University Research Parks (AURP) today released its 2025 Economic Impact Survey Results, prepared in partnership with Stiletto: Make a Point, highlighting the critical role of communities of innovation in powering workforce solutions, advancing research commercialization and driving regional and national economic impact.

According to the report, research parks, innovation districts, tech hubs and other communities of innovation across North America collectively deliver an impressive return on investment. Results show these unique communities generate:

More than 2.5 million jobs

$295 billion annually to GDP

$33 billion in federal tax revenue each year

"These communities are not only places of discovery and collaboration, but also engines of workforce development, producing high-paying jobs and preparing the next generation of innovators," says Vickie Palmer, AURP CEO. "Our findings affirm that AURP members are at the forefront of advancing U.S. competitiveness in science, technology and economic resilience."

Research parks provide unique ecosystems where academic institutions, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and government agencies collaborate to transform research into real-world solutions. By fostering workforce training, co-op and internship programs, entrepreneurship services and access to specialized facilities, these communities of innovation are addressing urgent workforce needs while advancing commercialization of groundbreaking research.

As reported in AURP's 2018 Benchmarking Report conducted by TEConomy Partners and Perkins&Will, research parks and communities fuel job creation by helping startups succeed - providing the space, labs and talent pipelines that drive a 75% survival rate, far above the national average of 49%.

"Stiletto was pleased to partner with AURP on this important analysis," says Laura O'Blenis, President and CEO of Stiletto. "This report confirms what we see across communities of innovation every day: they are uniquely resilient, withstanding economic shifts while continuing to generate high-quality jobs, research breakthroughs and critical tax revenues. Placemaking in these hubs has become a proven driver of competitiveness and community prosperity across North America."

The study underscores the outsized benefits of these communities at the local and national level. For example, a large research park of nearly one million square feet generates an average of:

15,700 jobs

$1.8 billion in GDP

$974 million in employment income annually

$206.8 million in federal tax revenue each year

Research parks and innovation districts have rebounded strongly post-pandemic, maintaining occupancy rates above 90% in many locations, compared to persistent double-digit vacancies in the broader commercial office market - highlighting the resilience of these communities, driven by sector clustering and innovation-focused tenants.

"AURP extends sincere gratitude to Stiletto: Make a Point for their expertise in preparing this critical assessment," says Palmer. "Their rigorous analysis of data across more than 160 million square feet of development provides actionable insights for policymakers, universities and industry stakeholders."

"Stiletto's work helps quantify the transformational impact our members deliver every day," says Allison Madden, AURP President (2025-2026) and Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary at the University of South Florida Research Foundation. "With this report, we can better tell the story of how AURP communities fuel innovation, strengthen regional economies and deliver a lasting return on federal, state and local investments."

Full survey results available here.

About Stiletto: Make a Point:

Stiletto Consulting Ltd. (Stiletto: Make a Point) is a North American leader in market intelligence, economic development, real estate strategy, and strategic planning for communities of innovation. As a trusted AURP partner, Stiletto has led multiple sector studies, including the 2023 Benchmarking Survey and 2025 Economic Impact Assessment. Learn more: thinkstiletto.com

About AURP:

The Association of University Research Parks (AURP), a nonprofit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, connects leaders of university-driven innovation ecosystems to scale and share regional innovation. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.org

