Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (FSE: G4O) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the 2025 diamond drilling program completed by TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU") on the Staghorn property, located along the Cape Ray Fault in Newfoundland and Labrador. Significantly, a broad mineralized altered sandstone unit was intersected in two of the drill holes (GR 25-03 and GR 25-04) over a strike length of 500 m. GR 25-03 was collared 1600 m southwest of the previous drilling completed on the Mark's Pond mineralization and resulted in an intersection of 1.0 g/t Au over 13.3 m within a wider zone of 0.3 g/t Au over 65.3 m. The final hole of the program (GR 25-04) was collared an additional 500 m to the southwest and intersected similar mineralization with results of 1.0g/t Au over 5.1 m within a wider zone of 0.5 g/t Au over 18.2 m. This latest drilling confirms the potential for gold mineralization along this portion of the Cape Ray Fault Zone and has extended the exploration potential 2100 m southwest of the Mark's Pond mineralization. TRU has earned a 51% interest in the Staghorn property. Going forward the Staghorn property will be operated as a 49% Quadro / 51% TRU joint venture.

The following descriptions, table, and figures pertaining to the recently completed drilling are sourced from TRU's press release issued on September 10, 2025. For a full description of results and QA/QC controls and protocols please refer to the TRU press release.

Highlights:

The investigative, wide-spaced, four-hole, (1,988m) diamond drilling program intersected gold-bearing mineralization in every hole.

A previously unknown broad mineralized sandstone unit was intersected in two of the drill holes (GR 25-03 and GR 25-04) over an interpreted minimum strike length of 500m.

A second previously unknown mineralized zone displaying similarities to the above-mentioned mineralized sandstone, and which may represent an along strike extension of the same zone, was intersected in drill hole GR 25-02 providing an intercept of 1.0g/t Au over 4.0m.

Indications of continuity of the previously trenched Northcott zone were identified over 240m vertically at depth in drill hole GR 25-01.

Table 1: Length-weighted drill hole intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/266028_quadro.jpg

Figure 1: Main 2025 drilling intercepts obtained and mineralized zones (courtesy of TRU; see TRU's press release dated September 10, 2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/266028_6280529c943c99f4_003full.jpg

Figure 2: 2025 drill program showing scale of drilling area and mineralized zones (courtesy of TRU; see TRU's press release dated September 10, 2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/266028_6280529c943c99f4_004full.jpg

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro, stated: "We are excited because this opens up a potential +2 kilometer corridor of gold mineralization along the Cape Ray Fault Zone. The results of TRU's drilling program, which intersected mineralization in every hole and confirmed the presence of a broad, previously unknown mineralized sandstone unit, significantly expand the exploration potential well beyond the Mark's Pond discovery. This positions our joint venture with TRU for meaningful growth as we continue to unlock the potential of the Staghorn property."

Qualified Person

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company with approximately 28.5 million shares outstanding, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "QRO." The Company focuses on gold exploration in North America. Quadro owns a 49% interest in the Staghorn property, while TRU Precious Metals Corp. holds 51%. Quadro maintains full ownership of the Long Lake property. Both properties are located along the Cape Ray Fault in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Quadro Resources Ltd.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections." For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

