Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Xaloy Strengthens Customer Offering With Acquisition of Ultimate Twin Screws

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Xaloy, LLC, a global leader in polymer processing components, today announced the acquisition of Ultimate Twin Screws (UTS), based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Effective September 9, 2025, UTS will operate as Xaloy Canada Corporation (OAK).

Twin Screws

Twin Screws
Parallel Counter-Rotating Twin Screws

The acquisition expands Xaloy's product offering into twin screw technology, a natural complement to its established single screw and twin barrel business. By combining Xaloy's global manufacturing strength with UTS's specialized knowledge in twin screw design and production, customers will benefit from a more complete product line, faster response times, and enhanced technical solutions.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to serving customers with the broadest and most innovative solutions in the industry," said Andrew Brickman, Chairman of Xaloy. "By adding twin screws to our portfolio, we strengthen our ability to partner with customers in solving their toughest processing challenges, while advancing our long-term growth strategy."

The addition of Xaloy Canada builds on the company's track record of innovation, including advancements in melt delivery systems, carbide coatings, trimetallic technologies, and the Fast Lane program. Together, these capabilities create a stronger foundation to drive customer success and global growth.

About Xaloy:

For over 90 years, Xaloy has been a global leader in wear- and corrosion-resistant polymer processing solutions, supplying high-performance screws, barrels, and related components for extrusion and injection molding. Headquartered in Austintown, Ohio, Xaloy operates globally, serving a broad range of customers across the plastics processing industry. Learn more at https://www.xaloy.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Calascibetti
Marketing Manager
stephanie.calascibetti@xaloy.com
330-727-7058

.

SOURCE: Xaloy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/xaloy-strengthens-customer-offering-with-acquisition-of-ultimate-twin-1071806

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
