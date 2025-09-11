Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: 920474 | ISIN: IL0010830961 | Ticker-Symbol: 50S
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 21:51
8,010 Euro
-0,87 % -0,070
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERCOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERCOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1908,38017:15
8,1908,38017:14
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ordan Trabelsi, President & CEO of SuperCom Ltd., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that the Company's President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025. The presentation will highlight SuperCom's recent milestones and ongoing strategic initiatives as the company continues its global expansion.

Event Details

  • Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 9:30 AM ET

  • Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

  • Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration
Investors can register for free using the link:
https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Sponsors
ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

About SuperCom Ltd.,

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Media Contact
For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: SuperCom Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ordan-trabelsi-president-and-ceo-of-supercom-ltd.-to-present-at-i-1071795

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
