Medical Sensors Market worth US$4.48 billion by 2030 with 7.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Medical Sensors Market, valued at US$2.82 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.48 billion by the end of the period. This growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for connected healthcare solutions, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the broader adoption of wearable and minimally invasive medical devices in both hospital and home care settings. Key segments like motion/position sensors, biopotential sensors, and blood glucose and oxygen sensors are gaining significant traction due to their integration with advanced diagnostics, AI-powered platforms, and remote patient monitoring solutions. Moreover, government-backed initiatives are playing a vital role in speeding up market adoption. Notably, the Union Budget 2025-26 allocated about USD 11.48 billion to the healthcare sector, strengthening support for medical technology infrastructure. Additionally, in March 2024, the Indian government opened 13 new medical device manufacturing plants and 27 Greenfield bulk drug parks under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, further boosting domestic production capabilities and supporting the market growth.

By end users, the medical sensors market is segmented into hospitals & clinics; nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long-term care centers, and home care settings; and other end users. In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment held a significant market share in the medical sensors market due to several key factors driving adoption and dependence on advanced sensor technologies. Hospitals and clinics manage a high volume of acute and chronic patient cases, which require continuous monitoring, early diagnosis, and quick intervention-areas where medical sensors are highly effective. The rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses, further increases the need for real-time data collection and clinical decision-making tools provided by sensors. Additionally, these facilities are often equipped with the infrastructure needed to integrate medical sensors with electronic health records (EHRs), enabling streamlined data access, remote patient monitoring, and personalized treatment. The demand is also boosted by the growing emphasis on automation and AI-powered diagnostics, both of which depend heavily on accurate, continuous physiological data captured by sensors. Therefore, these factors collectively position hospitals and clinics as the leading adopters and drivers of growth in the medical sensors market.

By product type, the medical sensors market is divided into ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, external sensors (non-invasive), and other product types. Ingestible sensors are expected to see significant growth due to increasing applications in gastrointestinal diagnostics, oncology, medication adherence, and internal body monitoring. These pill-sized devices can track pH, temperature, pressure, or drug compliance from inside the body. FDA-approved platforms like Proteus Digital Health's ingestible sensor and newer developments in smart capsule endoscopy are expanding the medical use of such sensors. Advances in biocompatibility, miniaturization, and wireless data transmission are improving patient acceptance and clinical usefulness. As digital medicine and precision diagnostics advance, ingestible sensors provide an ideal tool for unobtrusive internal data collection, thus driving their future growth trajectory.

By geography, The Asia Pacific market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the increasing presence of market players in emerging economies like India, China, and other Southeast Asian nations. Rising awareness of advanced medical systems is also anticipated to boost market growth in this region. According to UN statistics, over 33% of Japan's population is aged 60 and above, and projections indicate that Asia will see a substantial rise in its elderly population by 2060. The elderly demographic in Asia is expected to reach 21% by that year. This rapid growth in the elderly population has resulted in a higher number of patients with chronic diseases, thereby increasing demand for advanced, connected medical devices, especially for patient monitoring. In emerging economies such as India and China, government investments in healthcare have surged, creating growth opportunities for device manufacturers to incorporate advanced technologies. Furthermore, the booming medical tourism industry in countries like China, India, and Indonesia is also contributing to market growth in this region.

The key players in medical sensors market include: TE Connectivity (Ireland), Medtronics (Ireland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Amphenol Advanced Sensors (US), Sensirion (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Tekscan, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), Omnivision (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Switzerland), CTS Corporation (US), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power AG (Switzerland), among others.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity develops and supplies high-performance medical sensors for a wide range of healthcare applications through its industrial solutions segment. It offers a robust portfolio of medical sensors designed for critical healthcare tasks such as imaging, diagnostics, surgical procedures, and patient monitoring. The company manufactures a variety of sensors, including ultrasonic, temperature, humidity, pressure, force, position, and photo-optic sensors. These sensors are integrated into medical devices like ventilators, diagnostic imaging systems, pulse oximeters, and infusion pumps to support precise monitoring and therapeutic functions. TE's sensors are valued for their accuracy, reliability, and ability to perform in harsh medical environments. Recent developments, such as the opening of a global medical prototyping center in Galway, Ireland, highlight the company's commitment to expediting product development and enhancing customer collaboration. TE Connectivity's global presence and strategic acquisitions, such as Linx Technologies and a partnership with tacterion GmbH, further strengthen its innovation in medical sensing technology, making it a prominent player in the evolving healthcare industry landscape.

Medtronic

Medtronic develops and delivers advanced medical sensor technologies that drive innovation in patient monitoring, surgery, and diabetes management. The company integrates these sophisticated sensor technologies into its core portfolios, especially Medical Surgical and Diabetes. In the Medical Surgical segment, Medtronic creates Nellcor pulse oximetry and INVOS regional oximetry sensors that measure oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and brain function in real time to enhance patient safety and surgical results. The PillCam SB 3 capsule endoscopy system, another sensor-enabled innovation, enables non-invasive visualization of the gastrointestinal tract through an ingestible capsule camera, revolutionizing diagnostic procedures for GI disorders. In diabetes care, Medtronic offers sensor-based solutions like the Guardian 4 and Simplera Sync continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, which connect with insulin pumps to support automated insulin delivery and better glucose control. These technologies reduce patient burden by decreasing fingerstick tests and providing continuous real-time data. With a portfolio that exceeds 49,000 patents and strong investments in R&D, Medtronic actively advances innovation in sensor-driven healthcare. Its broad range of biophysical and biochemical sensors, combined with global reach and clinical expertise, positions the company as a leader in shaping the future of connected and personalized medicine care.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. is a leading high-performance analog technology company. The company designs, manufactures, tests, and markets a broad portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that utilize high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities cover power management and processing technologies such as data converters, amplifiers, radio frequency (RF) ICs, digital signal processors (DSP), and other sensors. The company operates through four segments: industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications. Its primary product categories include converters, amplifiers, power management, references, digital signal processors, and other analog products. Signal processing products are used to convert, condition, and process real-world phenomena- such as temperature, sound, light, pressure, speed, and motion- into electrical signals. The analog technology portfolio also includes sensor and actuator products, including those based on Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) technology. The company offers healthcare products via its Industrial business segment, providing medical sensors for various applications, such as multi- parameter vital signs monitors, x- ray equipment, image- guided therapies, ultrasound systems, anesthesia equipment, blood analyzers, point- of- care diagnostic devices, and lab diagnostic tools. Analog Devices, Inc. maintains several subsidiaries worldwide, including Maxim Integrated (US), Linear Technology Corporation (US), Symeo GmbH (Germany), OtoSense, Inc. (US), Analog Devices Co., Ltd. (China), Analog Devices Ltd. (Israel), Analog Devices AB (Sweden), Analog Devices GmbH (Germany), Analog Devices GmbH (Austria), and Analog Devices India Private Limited (India). The company supplies products to over 125,000 customers through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives. It has offices, sales representatives, and/or distributors in more than 50 countries outside North America.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor Corporation) provides advanced medical sensor solutions through its Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) and delivers critical sensor technology for portable medical devices and patient monitoring systems. The company's sensor portfolio includes CMOS and CCD image sensors, silicon photomultiplier sensors, temperature sensors, and proximity sensors. These components are essential for high-precision imaging, real-time temperature monitoring, and improved diagnostic capabilities in devices like portable monitors and imaging systems. ON Semiconductor's custom CMOS sensors enable high-speed data output, making them suitable for dynamic imaging environments. Additionally, its silicon photomultipliers support photon-sensitive imaging with high efficiency and low-voltage operation. With a strong global presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as collaborations such as its partnership with Avnet to develop IoT-based healthcare devices, the company continues to drive innovation in medical sensing. ON Semiconductor's focus on compact, energy-efficient, and accurate sensor technologies positions it as a key player in the development of next-generation healthcare solutions and electronics.

