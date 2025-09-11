Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
International One Prizes LLC: Design One Prize Arrives in Force and Leads the Global Creative Trend

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The annual highlight of the international design community, the Design One Prize (DOP), has announced that submissions will officially open early next year. Jointly organized by International One Prizes LLC and MERXWIRE LLC, this prestigious award evaluates works through diverse creative and media perspectives, providing emerging designers and contemporary artists with a global stage to showcase their talents. As the submission date approaches, this year's competition is set to continue leading trends in the design world.

Design One Prize will officially open for submissions starting January 2026. (Photo via International One Prizes LLC)

The new edition of DOP will officially open for submissions starting January 2026, covering more than ten design categories, including Architecture and Spatial Design, Industrial Design, Branding Design, Packaging Design, Student Design, and more. Individuals and companies from around the world dedicated to design are invited to submit their works, showcasing creativity and professional expertise while striving for recognition and exposure on the international stage.

In evaluating submissions, DOP emphasizes not only aesthetic quality but also creativity, practicality, and market trends. With AI increasingly emerging as a powerful tool for creative production, introducing innovative forms of expression to the design world, the competition explicitly welcomes AI-generated works. This approach aims to encourage a diverse range of entries that can make a positive impact on society and industry, fully demonstrating the value and tangible benefits of design.

The DOP judging panel is composed of International One Prizes committee members, media editors, and representatives from international art institutions. Winners will receive corresponding trophies and certificates, and may use the award logos on their work packaging, promotional materials, and media appearances to highlight their internationally recognized professional achievements. In addition, winners will benefit from online community promotion, media exposure, and inclusion in the official online gallery, continuously demonstrating the creative value of their works.

One Prizes plans to host a series of competitions over the coming year, covering Art, Branding, Creativity, and Design, serving as a global benchmark for aesthetics and brand building. John Smith, Public Relations Manager of International One Prizes, stated, "International competitions provide an important opportunity to increase visibility and support career development." As the DOP submission period draws near, designers from around the world are welcome to compete for the awards and seize the opportunity to showcase their outstanding works on the international stage.

Media Contacts:
International One Prizes LLC
John Smith
info@internationaloneprizes.com
https://internationaloneprizes.com

SOURCE: International One Prizes LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/design-one-prize-arrives-in-force-and-leads-the-global-creative-1070787

