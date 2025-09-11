Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
PlatformPay.io Named to Experts in Payments Panel at AWSummit Bucharest

Payments Panel: "From Fraud to Finance - Managing Risk and Compliance in Payments"

BUCHAREST, RO / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / PlatformPay.io has been selected to join the Experts in Payments Panel at AWSummit Bucharest, one of Europe's most dynamic gatherings for digital performance marketing, social media marketing, and online payments.

Platformpay.io AWSummit

Platformpay.io AWSummit
PlatformPay Named to Payments Expert Panel at AWSummit

Nick Cuttonaro, Executive Vice President of PlatformPay.io, will sit alongside other leaders in the payments industry to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing businesses today. The panel will focus on compliance, sustainable growth, and evolving with ongoing regulatory changes in the payments industry. With AWSummit's lineup of keynotes, workshops, masterminds, and a packed expo floor, this session promises to spark meaningful conversations while sharing real-world strategies for success. PlatformPay.io's involvement and collaboration at Bucharest follows their successful participation in previous AWSummit events.

Cristina Cernei, Event Manager of AWSummit, shared:
"We are so excited to have PlatformPay.io participating in this year's Experts in Payments Panel, as we continue to strengthen our relationship together. We believe their extensive insight in payments and compliance will add immense value to the panel and for our attendees, and we already look forward to future collaboration together."

Nick Cuttonaro mentioned: "Being ask to be part of this panel is an honor, and a chance to contribute our perspective on growth and risk management, our outlook on the future of payments, all the while learning from our peers too who are helping to shape what comes next in the industry."

About AWSummit Bucharest

AWSummit Bucharest is one of Europe's leading multi-vertical conferences, bringing together more than 3,000 professionals from over 110 countries. Covering affiliate marketing, crypto, e-commerce, finance, content creation, and fintech, the summit runs from September 8-10, 2025 at the Face Convention Center. The event features panels, workshops, networking opportunities, and an expo highlighting cutting-edge monetization and growth solutions.

About PlatformPay.io

PlatformPay.io delivers subscription based payment optimization solutions that help businesses grow securely and efficiently in global markets. With expertise in payment infrastructure, risk management, and regulatory compliance, we're dedicated to giving merchants the tools they need to scale confidently in today's fast-moving financial world.

Contact Information

Platform Pay.io
Public Relations
info@platformpay.io
+1 (855) 630-3452

.

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/platformpay.io-named-to-experts-in-payments-panel-at-awsummit-bu-1066515

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
