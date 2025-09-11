INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC Nashville Returns to Music City Center with Second 2025 Show This October

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / MAGIC Nashville will host its first-ever fall edition at the Music City Center on Oct. 2-3, following its successful April event. The expansion marks the first time the fashion trade show will occur twice in one year in Nashville, showcasing Spring/Summer 2026 collections with special emphasis on western wear and immediates, as well as holiday.

Expanding Nashville's Fashion Footprint

The October event strengthens MAGIC's presence in the southeastern market, reflecting Nashville's growing importance as a regional fashion hub.

"Introducing a second MAGIC Nashville show this year responds directly to the needs voiced from the fashion community," said Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC. "This additional touchpoint gives brands and retailers more flexibility during the buying cycle, creates new business opportunities and allows for deeper relationship building in the southeastern market."

Trends Takes Center Stage

The fall edition will highlight traditional Western elements that are being reimagined in women's sportswear, young contemporary collections, and trend-forward fashion. Attendees can expect to see modern interpretations of classic western staples, including elevated denim, reimagined fringe details and innovative boot silhouettes.

Beyond western wear, MAGIC Nashville will present a complete preview of Spring/Summer 2026 trends across women's apparel, accessories, and footwear from hundreds of exhibitors. Other key trends will include game day, holiday, boho themes and romantic silhouettes. Leading brands set to exhibit include Old Gringo Boots, Flag & Anthem, Elan, Endless Rose, Hidden Jeans, Southern Fried Design Barn, Gameday Social, Gameday Boots, Judy Blue Jeans and Quay.

The event has secured an impressive lineup of influential retailers set to attend, spanning boutique, specialty, big box and online segments. Attending retailers and buyers include Altard State, Apricot Lane, Hollie Ray, Kittenish, Palmetto Moon, Pink Lily Boutique, The Paper Store, JC Penny, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Molly Green, One Loved Babe, Shoe Fly, Tilly's, Ella Bleu and more.

Immersive Experiences

The October show will feature experiences blending fashion, music and Nashville culture. Attendees can enjoy the Down South Sounds playlist and photo opportunities at installations including "A Country Dream Come True" and MAGIC Mirror. The event will also host the MAGIC Nashville Booth Awards and Fashion "Wall of Fame," honoring standout brands at MAGIC Nashville each year.

Personalization opportunities include makeup touch-ups by Pink Mantis Beauty, hair styling by Beauty Studio Inc., Permanent Jewelry by Bara Boheme and much more.

Networking events include an Opening Night Reception on Oct. 2, The Jordy Happy Hour on Oct. 3 and themed lounges like the MAGIC Hub for refreshments and industry connections.

MAGIC Nashville will take place at the Music City Center on Oct.2-3 for two days of networking and product discovery.

To register or learn more about the event, please visit? www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit? www.magicfashionevents.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

