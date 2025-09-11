Ukraine's DTEK has completed a 200 MW/400 MWh battery project, the nation's largest, in just six months using remote commissioning with Fluence.From ESS News Ukrainian private utility DTEK has energised the largest battery storage project in the war-torn country and one of the biggest ones in Eastern Europe. The 200 MW/400 MWh installation spans six sites ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW and connected to the power grid in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. DTEK invested €125 million ($146 million) into the project. The project uses Fluence's Gridstack solution and is designed to provide enough ...

