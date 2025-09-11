Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. and Sisyphus Industries Collaborate on Kinetic Sculpture at University of Utah

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Fourth generation, family owned and operated Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) was honored to collaborate with Sisyphus Industries, led by kinetic artist Bruce Shapiro, on a groundbreaking permanent installation at the University of Utah's L.S. Skaggs Applied Science Building. Mr. Shapiro has unveiled Three Medusae, a kinetic art piece that represents a fusion of engineering precision and artistic vision, brought to life through an unexpected yet essential material: metal ball chain.

Three Medusae in L. S. Skaggs Applied Science Building at the University of Utah.

Three Medusae - Kinetic Art Installation

Known for transforming motion control systems into mesmerizing works of art, Mr. Shapiro sought out Ball Chain to realize his latest concept. The artist's search for a material that could move fluidly while maintaining structural integrity led him directly to Ball Chain, a company traditionally known as the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by Military Personnel and for its industrial and fashion applications. "During the pandemic, I returned to an old idea," Mr. Shapiro recalls. "I found bead chains online, ordered fifty, and built a small Medusa with thirty. I was instantly captivated."

This moment of rediscovery sparked a deeper exploration into the physics and aesthetics of ball chain movement. Mr. Shapiro began prototyping with various lengths and sizes, fascinated by the pendulum-like behavior of longer chains and their ability to create fluid, organic motion. "Ball chain was the perfect medium," said Mr. Shapiro. "Its flexibility and durability allowed us to choreograph motion in ways that rigid materials simply couldn't support. I approached Ball Chain with a vision, and they responded with enthusiasm and expertise."

The collaboration between Ball Chain and Sisyphus Industries exemplifies the power of cross-industry partnerships. By adapting their manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of kinetic sculpture, Ball Chain helped Mr. Shapiro push the boundaries of what's possible in motion-based art. "If I see something in nature that moves beautifully," Mr. Shapiro explained, "I ask: can I translate that into computer-controlled motion? If I can, it becomes art."

Three Medusae is more than a sculpture-it's a blueprint for future innovation. As kinetic art continues to evolve, incorporating robotics, data responsiveness, and interactive design, materials like ball chain will play a vital role in creating dynamic, responsive installations. "After the pandemic, I sought larger opportunities," Mr. Shapiro said. "The University of Utah believed in the vision. I modeled it, demonstrated it, and now it lives in their student commons."

Ball Chain's openness to creative collaboration signals exciting possibilities ahead. Artists and engineers alike are invited to explore new frontiers where industrial materials meet expressive design.

Link to Shapiro's Video Composite: https://vimeo.com/1075842862/b7db664d76

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Other divisions include www.logotags.com which is the leading supplier in the US for custom military challenge coins, custom race medals and much more.

About ShimmerScreen® Products:

ShimmerScreen® is BCM Architectural's premier product line. Businesses and individual homeowners all over the world use our customizable metal ball chain for applications such as room dividers, window treatments, art installations and lighting fixtures, ShimmerScreen is currently on display in renowned restaurants, five-star hotels, fortune 500 corporate lobbies and celebrity residences.

About Sisyphus Industries:

Founded by Bruce Shapiro, Sisyphus Industries creates kinetic art installations that blend technology, design, and motion. Their flagship product, the Sisyphus Table, has captivated audiences worldwide.

