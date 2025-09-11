Earth Savers Energy Services, Inc.: Earth Savers Urges Commercial Property Owners to Act on California's Fluorescent Lighting Ban

Earth Savers, California's trusted LED retrofit partner, is calling on commercial property owners to take immediate action following the state's ban on fluorescent lighting.

CHINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Earth Savers, California's trusted LED retrofit partner, is calling on commercial property owners to take immediate action following the state's ban on fluorescent lighting. With Assembly Bill 2208 now in effect, the sale of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) is prohibited as of January 1, 2024, and linear fluorescent lamps (LFLs) is banned starting January 1, 2025.

Why This Matters for Property Owners

Commercial buildings still using fluorescent lighting face:

Non-compliance risks with California law

Rising energy costs from outdated fixtures

Lost rebate opportunities as utilities phase out incentives

"Fluorescent lighting is officially obsolete in California," said a spokesperson from Earth Savers. "Property owners who delay upgrades risk financial penalties, tenant dissatisfaction, and missed savings."

Earth Savers' Turnkey LED Retrofit Program

To simplify the transition, Earth Savers offers:

0% On-Bill Financing through PG&E, SCE, SDG&E, and SoCalGas

Cash Rebates to offset installation costs

Rapid ROI with LED systems that cut energy use by up to 70%

Tenant-Friendly Scheduling to minimize disruption

Whether managing office parks, retail centers, or industrial facilities, Earth Savers ensures a seamless upgrade that boosts property value and sustainability.

