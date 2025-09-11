Earth Savers Energy Services, Inc.: Earth Savers Urges Commercial Property Owners to Act on California's Fluorescent Lighting Ban

Earth Savers, California's trusted LED retrofit partner, is calling on commercial property owners to take immediate action following the state's ban on fluorescent lighting.
CHINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Earth Savers, California's trusted LED retrofit partner, is calling on commercial property owners to take immediate action following the state's ban on fluorescent lighting. With Assembly Bill 2208 now in effect, the sale of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) is prohibited as of January 1, 2024, and linear fluorescent lamps (LFLs) is banned starting January 1, 2025.
Don't Get Left in the Dark - Upgrade with Earth Savers!
Why This Matters for Property Owners
Commercial buildings still using fluorescent lighting face:
Non-compliance risks with California law
Rising energy costs from outdated fixtures
Lost rebate opportunities as utilities phase out incentives
"Fluorescent lighting is officially obsolete in California," said a spokesperson from Earth Savers. "Property owners who delay upgrades risk financial penalties, tenant dissatisfaction, and missed savings."
Earth Savers' Turnkey LED Retrofit Program
To simplify the transition, Earth Savers offers:
0% On-Bill Financing through PG&E, SCE, SDG&E, and SoCalGas
Cash Rebates to offset installation costs
Rapid ROI with LED systems that cut energy use by up to 70%
Tenant-Friendly Scheduling to minimize disruption
Whether managing office parks, retail centers, or industrial facilities, Earth Savers ensures a seamless upgrade that boosts property value and sustainability.
Contact
Richard Cevallos, Chino, CA earthsavers.com
rcevallos@earthsavers.com (909)315-5777
Contact Information
Press Release Team
PR
marketing@earthsavers.com
Related Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYBdQmFgid0
SOURCE: Earth Savers Energy Services, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/earth-savers-urges-commercial-property-owners-to-act-on-californ-1071650