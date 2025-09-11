Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JE8X | ISIN: US4464131063 | Ticker-Symbol: HI4
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 16:54
229,80 Euro
-1,12 % -2,60
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
233,80235,3019:19
233,80235,3019:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 17:18 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HII Increases Throughput, Expands Industrial Base through Distributed Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) is partnering with shipyards and fabricators in multiple states to grow its throughput and meet the increased demand for ships by the U.S. Navy. With its customer's support, HII is bringing the work to more companies and more jobs in more states, expanding capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base and improving schedule adherence for all ships built by HII.

"HII is all in on our commitment to grow our throughput and turn out more ships at both yards more quickly for the Navy," HII CEO and President Chris Kastner said. "We've already doubled our outsourced hours in 2025 and we are on track to quadruple them in a two year period. Our hiring is up, our attrition is down, and our experience base is growing."

HII's structural assembly network, consisting of companies that contribute to outsourced modular assembly of ships, is at 23 companies and growing.

For Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the most recent example of pushing work beyond the shipyard is HII's acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina. At what is now known as the company's Charleston Operations, HII is committed to producing completed submarine modules and structural aircraft carrier units at the site, with significant room for future expansion. Additionally, HII has identified a number of key manufacturing partners in Virginia and beyond that are building certain structural assemblies for future submarines and aircraft carriers. This evolution to a more distributed shipbuilding model will expand production of the next generation of Navy's fleet.

DDG 135 - Grand Block Delivery_August 19, 2025

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-increases-throughput-expands-industrial-base-through-distributed-shipbuilding/.

For Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, select outfitted structural units for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are being constructed, inspected and accepted at partner locations and later delivered to Ingalls for final integration. These partners were strategically selected beyond the company's traditional labor market, at locations with existing skilled labor and facility capacity.

Early phases of this destroyer work are already underway with six different shipbuilding partners in multiple states. Additional work packages to include more U.S. shipbuilding partners are under evaluation. The current scope of this work will support construction of DDGs 135, 137 and 139.

In addition to securing outsourcing partnerships domestically, HII is exploring innovative methods to expand defense and commercial opportunities internationally and has created international partnerships to enhance technological innovations and maximize production efficiency. HII has international partnerships with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Babcock International Group to enhance throughput and strengthen the shipbuilding industrial base. HII's international partnerships aim to capitalize on mutual strengths, expand shipbuilding capabilities and explore new market opportunities that strengthen the global defense industry.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/
  • HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII
  • HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII
  • HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@HII-co.com
(240) 264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c0efc92-2593-4081-a84c-25400a40670b


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.