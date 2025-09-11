This news release corrects and replaces the news release that was issued by Gorilla Technology Group on September 11, 2025 - date of "ONE AMAZON's Asset: Crypto with Purpose" presentation changed to September 22. There are no material changes to the previous news release.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology and O.N.E AMAZON, a groundbreaking initiative that transforms biome conservation into a market-driven investment opportunity, announced their participation at Climate Week NYC 2025. At the world-leading global climate event, which is the biggest of its kind, Gorilla Technology and ONE AMAZON will join global leaders, policymakers, financiers and industry partners to address one of the world's most urgent challenges: protecting the Amazon biome.

Gorilla Technology, in partnership with ONE AMAZON, will take part in two in-person sessions which will explore in depth the opportunities to leverage cutting-edge technology to drive ecological impact:

"ONE AMAZON's Asset: Crypto with Purpose" (September 22) - This session of industry leaders in conversation will explore how tokenisation and blockchain innovation can unlock sustainable financing for Amazon protection, by placing local communities at the center of the solution "Technology, Transparency and Partnerships to Safeguard the Amazon Rainforest ( September 22) - This session will showcase the role of technology, cross-border partnerships, and transparent governance in safeguarding biodiversity, empowering Indigenous communities, and driving climate resilience

The events convene stakeholders including the Environmental Advisory Task Force to the White House, Inter-American Development Bank, AECOM, NVIDIA, PSG Digital, ERC3643 Association, the Government of Mato Grosso, Panama's Ministry of Environment, Goldman Sachs, and Global Climate Leaders.

The sessions will feature speakers including:

Rodrigo Veloso, CEO, ONE AMAZON

"The Amazon is humanity's inheritance and responsibility. It is not simply a forest; it is a living system that sustains the entire planet," said Veloso. "With partners like Gorilla, we are proving that technology and finance can serve a higher purpose. Blockchain, AI and crypto with purpose are are instruments to protect nature, empower communities, and create an economy where the preservation of our world's greatest natural asset is the true measure of wealth."

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology

"The Amazon, it is the foundation of life on Earth. Its rivers, trees and people are intertwined with the climate stability and future of humanity," said Chandan. "At ONE AMAZON, our mission is to transform protection into prosperity aligning governments, investors and communities in a shared cause. With Gorilla's technology and our commitment to purpose-driven finance, we are creating a model where natural capital is valued as highly as financial capital and where safeguarding the rainforest becomes the world's most enterprising act of responsibility."

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer, Gorilla Technology

"Protecting the Amazon requires precision at scale. Our role is to deploy AI models at the edge, integrate satellite and sensor data and build secure digital infrastructure that delivers real-time transparency across millions of hectares," said Dr. Natarajan. "By combining computer vision, blockchain verification and advanced analytics, we provide governments, Indigenous communities and investors with the tools to detect threats, enforce accountability and measure impact with scientific rigour. Technology, in this context, is not abstract, it is the shield that safeguards biodiversity and ensures that economic development and human prosperity advance together."

Both sessions will be two hours in length and will convene at locations in New York City. More information and registration details can be found at: https://www.climateweeknyc.org/

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About O.N.E Amazon

The O.N.E Amazon Impact Fund (O.A.I.F.) turns big capital into big impact: combining strong financial returns with real, measurable results for nature and communities. The O.A.I.F aims to transform Amazon conservation into a profitable investment opportunity by creating liquid markets for verified and voluntary ecosystem services, thereby reversing deforestation trends while generating competitive risk-adjusted returns for all investors and equitable benefits for local communities. It represents a visionary approach to preserving the Amazon biome, primarily fueled by revenues from digital asset security sales. The fund is a catalyst for a range of impactful initiatives, from reforestation projects to innovative technological solutions like the Internet of Forests (IoF ), all aimed at future-proofing Amazon conservation efforts.

Our model addresses a critical need in the conservation finance: a new asset class offering both, competitive returns, and measurable environmental and social impact while addressing the structural drivers of deforestation. ONE Amazon turns nature into value: It monetizes biodiversity by: tokenizing conservation areas, giving land a real financial value that competes with deforestation and investing through an Impact Fund in clean energies, data based services, and ecological restoration, regenerative agriculture, biodiversity carbon watersheds, social credits and data backed research and development.

For more information, contact rachel@oneamazon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to convert our pipeline, our ability to and the circumstances under which we would reduce our debt, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our expansion into southeast Asia, Gorilla's largest projects and ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266045

SOURCE: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.