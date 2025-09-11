Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
11 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         125,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    119.3434p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,765,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,765,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.3434p                       125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
597             118.80          08:06:18         00352916280TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             119.40          08:14:53         00352921122TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.40          08:15:17         00352921272TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             119.40          08:16:09         00352921749TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.40          08:16:09         00352921750TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             120.20          08:19:08         00352923835TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.60          08:19:21         00352923937TRLO1     XLON 
 
818             121.00          08:29:54         00352930457TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             121.00          08:33:36         00352932768TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              120.80          08:40:11         00352937212TRLO1     XLON 
 
4510             122.00          09:01:58         00352950658TRLO1     XLON 
 
1955             121.20          09:02:55         00352951078TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             121.20          09:02:55         00352951079TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             121.20          09:03:08         00352951141TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.60          09:13:25         00352957812TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.60          09:18:58         00352961774TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.60          09:18:58         00352961775TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             120.40          09:29:54         00352970559TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             120.40          09:29:54         00352970560TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             119.80          09:35:20         00352974697TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             119.80          09:35:20         00352974698TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             119.60          09:43:00         00352979901TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.20          09:48:57         00352984118TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             119.00          10:14:38         00353009247TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             118.80          10:21:40         00353018578TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             118.80          10:21:40         00353018579TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              118.80          10:21:40         00353018580TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             118.80          10:21:40         00353018581TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             118.80          10:21:43         00353018652TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             118.80          10:24:31         00353022485TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             118.80          10:24:31         00353022486TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             118.80          10:24:31         00353022490TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             118.80          10:24:32         00353022546TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             119.40          10:47:43         00353047957TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             119.40          10:53:39         00353053877TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             119.40          10:53:39         00353053878TRLO1     XLON 
 
1218             119.20          10:53:45         00353053975TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.00          10:55:49         00353055937TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             119.40          11:08:45         00353058918TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             119.40          11:08:45         00353058919TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             119.80          12:03:40         00353060808TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             119.80          12:03:40         00353060809TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.60          12:31:46         00353061578TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             119.60          12:35:18         00353061611TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             119.60          12:35:18         00353061612TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.20          12:35:18         00353061613TRLO1     XLON 
 
799             119.40          12:45:54         00353061847TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             119.40          13:24:15         00353062523TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.40          13:24:15         00353062524TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             119.40          13:32:36         00353062931TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             119.40          13:32:53         00353062967TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             119.40          13:32:53         00353062968TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             119.20          13:32:53         00353062969TRLO1     XLON 
 
806             119.20          13:32:53         00353062970TRLO1     XLON 
 
1310             119.00          13:39:49         00353063191TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             119.00          13:39:49         00353063192TRLO1     XLON 
 
1571             119.20          13:47:44         00353063360TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:08:08         00353063729TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              119.00          14:08:08         00353063730TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             119.00          14:08:08         00353063731TRLO1     XLON 
 
1221             119.00          14:21:00         00353064128TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.00          14:22:04         00353064141TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:28:16         00353064230TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              119.00          14:28:16         00353064231TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              119.00          14:28:16         00353064232TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             119.00          14:28:19         00353064233TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              119.00          14:30:09         00353064283TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             119.00          14:30:09         00353064284TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              119.00          14:30:09         00353064285TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
