Klarna Group plc ("Klarna"), the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 34,311,274 ordinary shares, of which 5,000,000 ordinary shares were sold by Klarna and 29,311,274 ordinary shares were sold by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 10, 2025 under the symbol "KLAR."

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for the offering; BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank acted as bookrunners for the offering; and BNP Paribas, Keefe, Bruyette Woods, A Stifel Company, Nordea, Rothschild Co, Wedbush Securities and Wolfe Nomura Alliance acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on September 9, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Klarna

Klarna is a technology company building the next-generation commerce network. Klarna has built one of the largest commerce networks in the world, measured by the number of consumers and merchants, serving approximately 111 million active Klarna consumers and approximately 790,000 merchants in 26 countries as of June 30, 2025, and facilitating $112 billion of gross merchandise volume in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Klarna's mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. Klarna helps people save time, money and reduce financial worry. Klarna's vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

