BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 69,831 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 572.96 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 15 September 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 94,805,422 Ordinary Shares, excluding 23,123,516 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 19.61% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 94,805,422 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

11 September 2025