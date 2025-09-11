FastSensor and SEMA to Deliver Advanced Exhibitor Analytics at the SEMA Show 2025

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / FastSensor, a leader in AI-powered visitor engagement analytics, announced the continuation of its collaboration with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) to bring cutting-edge measurement capabilities to show exhibitors for the second year in a row.

AI-Powered Exhibitor Analytics at the SEMA Show 2025

Exhibitors at the SEMA Show 2025 can leverage FastSensor analytics to track visitor engagement, optimize booth design, and measure ROI with clarity.

In addition to providing exhibitors with booth-level analytics, SEMA will also leverage FastSensor technology to measure engagement within its own show features and high-traffic areas. By capturing and analyzing attendee flow across special zones, SEMA aims to optimize its floor plan, elevate attendee experiences, and deliver even greater value to sponsors and participants.

"SEMA's priority is to give exhibitors every advantage in reaching their audience," said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of Events. "FastSensor's analytics deliver the clarity exhibitors need to turn traffic and engagement into long-term business growth."

Throughout 2025, including during June's SEMA Exhibitor Summit, FastSensor has been showcasing how its platform can help exhibitors:

Track and analyze booth traffic with precision, from booth impressions to qualified visitors.

Identify high- and low-performing areas using heatmaps and engagement metrics.

Optimize future activations with actionable, privacy-safe data.

"We're proud to be supporting both exhibitors and SEMA in making data-driven decisions that lead to better results," said Kalon Welch, EVP of Business Development at FastSensor. "By expanding the scope of measurement this year, we're helping the entire show ecosystem perform at a higher level."

The SEMA Show 2025 will be held November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibitors interested in adding FastSensor analytics to their booth can learn more at hs.fastsensor.com/en/sema2025 . For more information about the SEMA Show, please visit www.semashow.com.

About FastSensor

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, FastSensor is an AI-powered ecosystem that measures foot traffic and visitor engagement in exhibits and experiential spaces. By providing actionable analytics to event organizers, venues, brands, and booth operators, FastSensor helps drive optimizations and improvements, transforming the in-person event experience. To learn more about FastSensor, visit www.fastsensor.com.

About SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org .

