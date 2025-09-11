EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: semi-annual report as of 30th June 2025 available



11.09.2025 / 18:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts

db.ir@db.com

www.db.com

11.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

