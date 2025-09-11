Mars, Incorporated: Mars Partners with Clean Electricity Suppliers for Innovative Strategy to Cover Full Value Chain with Renewables

Mars signs first U.S. clean energy contracts with Enel to support its Renewable Acceleration with more global projects on the way in order to cover electricity needs of its full value chain.

Mars expects its Renewable Acceleration program to contribute an estimated 10% reduction of its total carbon footprint by 2030, against a 2015 baseline.

Mars believes Renewable Acceleration can help expand clean energy capacity building and improve energy resilience and security for Mars and its partners; Mars is encouraging other companies to follow.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated has announced a major step in its decarbonization journey under its new program called Renewable Acceleration by teaming up with energy partner Enel. This initiative is designed to speed up the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy - not just for Mars owned sites, but across its entire value chain by bringing the totality of their electricity usage to the renewables market.

This means sourcing renewable electricity to cover everything from the farms that grow ingredients to the trucks that deliver products, and even the energy used by consumers at home to enjoy their favorite Mars products, like Ben's Original and SNICKERS® Ice Cream, or at their BANFIELD veterinarian's office. By implementing this Renewable Acceleration strategy, Mars could cut around?3 million tonnes of carbon emissions?from its full value chain - about?10% of its current total footprint. Renewable electricity is one of the best understood, widely accepted and low-cost decarbonization solutions available - this new approach maximizes and accelerates its delivery potential.

"Many large companies are well on their way to sourcing renewable electricity for their own operations, but that's just a part of the picture," Kevin Rabinovitch, Global VP Sustainability said. "For Mars, Renewable Acceleration is a performance accelerator, cutting emissions at a scale and speed we could never achieve through traditional value chain engagement approaches. It lets us bring demand for all the electricity used in our value chain to the clean energy market in a highly efficient manner. The more demand we create together, the faster we can build the future we all want. And clean energy means cleaner air for our communities, our people, and our partners."

Direct operations across the business globally use approximately?2 terawatt-hours (TWh)?of electricity each year, roughly the equivalent of the annual consumption of The Bahamas. But when you include the full Mars value chain under Renewables Acceleration to include our suppliers, customers and our consumers, that number jumps to?8-9 TWh - the annual equivalent of Estonia .¹

Mars has signed its first Renewable Acceleration program contract with energy provider, Enel North America. A part of the Enel Group, this is their largest-ever power purchase agreement (PPA) transaction with a commercial and industrial customer worldwide as well as Mars largest contract to date. Additional global agreements are in the pipeline. These contracts support the development of renewable energy projects that serve both Mars and its suppliers while building energy resilience for the business.

The first three contracts with Enel will generate a combined 1.8 TWh annually, avoiding?approximately 700ktCO2e per year.² The agreement means that Mars value chain will benefit from the entire output from Enel's three solar plants in Texas, U.S.A. Vegetation at all three sites will be managed through sheep grazing, a sustainable dual-use solar practice that Enel expanded through the largest solar grazing agreement signed in the United States.

"Renewable Acceleration is a bold initiative to support the buildout of more clean energy capacity, which we know is among the fastest and most economical ways to decarbonize," said Michele Di Murro, CEO of Enel North America. "Mars is raising the bar for corporate sustainability strategies, taking a comprehensive and direct approach to addressing emissions across its entire value chain. Enel is proud to partner with Mars in launching this new program."

With each additional contract signed by Mars, the company expects Renewable Acceleration to contribute towards a 10% reduction of its total carbon footprint by 2030. Renewable Acceleration is part of the company's broader sustainability strategy, which also includes tackling deforestation, supporting climate-smart agriculture,³ improving transport, and embedding sustainability across the business.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business?ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

marsmediarelations@effem.com

¹ Per 2023 electricity net consumption EIA data.

² Mars calculates the GHG benefits of these projects under Renewable Acceleration based on national U.S. grid factors reflecting nationwide sourcing.

³ Unless expressly noted otherwise, all references to "climate-smart" agriculture or practices refer to practices that support agricultural transformation to reduce and remove GHG emissions; regenerate soils and support biodiversity; and/or adapt to increasing climate hazards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599394/Mars_Wordmark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mars-partners-with-clean-electricity-suppliers-for-innovative-strategy-to-cover-full-value-chain-with-renewables-302554214.html