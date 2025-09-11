Starbucks is celebrating a bold new chapter in Spain with the opening of its flagship coffeehouse, nestled in the heart of Madrid at the legendary Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid.

Visitors enter through an immersive digital portal that reimagines the journey of coffee, setting the tone for a unique Starbucks experience at the legendary Bernabéu Stadium.

Spanning more than 900 square meters (almost 10,000 square feet) over two immersive floors, the Starbucks Bernabéu store, operated by Alsea and designed by Starbucks and Premium Experience, blends architectural innovation with the spirit of the city. Guests enter through a stunning digital portal that visually narrates the coffee journey from bean to cup, setting the tone for the experience ahead.

"This new flagship location at Bernabéu is not just a coffeehouse, it's a global destination. It's a tribute to our roots, a reflection of Madrid's creative energy, and a symbol of the community connections we aim to build," says Brady Brewer, Starbucks International ceo.

The design pays homage to both the original Pike Place store in Seattle and the energy of Madrid's San Miguel Market. A curated marketplace on the ground floor features custom fixtures and a concierge barista station, while the upper floor includes a Reserve Bar, lounge areas, and tasting rooms with panoramic views into the stadium's legendary field.

One of the store's defining features is its mixology bar, where coffee meets creativity. Here, black-aproned Coffee Masters craft imaginative cocktails and lead intimate tasting sessions, drawing on their deep expertise honed through their participation in international barista championships and the visits to coffee farms through the Starbucks Origin Experience.

Madrid-based artist Cristina Mejías contributed a bespoke sculpture suspended through the central atrium, depicting an abstract rendition of the Starbucks Siren that echoes the stadium's dynamic curves and the flowing rhythm of the coffee journey.

More than 65 new partners (employees) have joined Starbucks Iberia to bring this experience to life, adding to the company's 2,800+ strong community across the region. Since its arrival in Spain over 20 years ago, Starbucks, operated in Iberia by Alsea, has opened 222 stores across 48 cities.

"This flagship is unlike anything else in Spain," said Antonio Romero, General Manager of Starbucks Iberia. "It is a destination that combines exclusive products, innovative design, and the unmistakable Starbucks Experience. We are proud to welcome customers into a space that reflects both our global brand and the unique spirit of Madrid."

The opening of Bernabéu flagship store also supports the stadium's ongoing transformation into a global destination beyond football, to a place where retail, hospitality and culture converge.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

