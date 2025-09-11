DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Scheme Meetings and EGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of Scheme Meetings and EGM 11-Sep-2025 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTIONFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 SEPTEMBER 2025 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC BY PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 RESULTS OF SCHEME MEETINGS AND EGM The boards of Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited ("Bidco") and Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") are pleased to announce that at today's Scheme Meetings and Extraordinary General Meeting in connection with the final recommended cash offer by Bidco, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (the "Acquisition"), to be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme"): -- the Dalata Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme Meeting Resolution to approve the Scheme at the Scheme Meetings; and -- the Dalata Shareholders voted in favour of the EGM Resolutions at the EGM. Full details of the Resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Scheme Meetings and EGM contained in the Scheme Document dated 12 August 2025 (the "Scheme Document"). The detailed voting results in relation to the Scheme Meetings and EGM are set out below: Voting Results of the First Scheme Meeting The Scheme Meeting Resolution was duly passed on a poll vote at the First Scheme Meeting. The results of the poll were as follows. The required quorum in respect of the First Scheme Meeting, being at least two persons holding or representing by proxy at least one-third in nominal value of the Consortium Shares, was satisfied. Number of Consortium Shares % of Consortium Shares Number of Consortium Shares Voted as a % of Voted Voted Consortium Shares** For 18,530,682 100% 89.34% Against 0 0% 0% Total 18,530,682 100% 89.34% Withheld* 0 - -

* The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

** The total number of Consortium Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 20,741,832.

Voting Results of the Second Scheme Meeting

The Scheme Meeting Resolution was duly passed on a poll vote at the Second Scheme Meeting. The results of the poll were as follows. The required quorum in respect of the Second Scheme Meeting, being at least two persons holding or representing by proxy at least one-third in nominal value of the Scheme Shares (other than the Consortium Shares), was satisfied.

Number of Scheme Shares % of Scheme Shares (other Number of Scheme Shares (other than Consortium (other than Consortium than Consortium Shares) Shares) Voted as a % of Scheme Shares (other than Shares) Voted Voted Consortium Shares)** For 73,830,443 99.87% 48.04% Against 92,581 0.13% 0.06% Total 73,923,024 100% 48.10% Withheld* 30,591 - -

* The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

** The total number of Scheme Shares (other than Consortium Shares) in issue at the Voting Record Time was 153,682,051.

Voting Results of the EGM

Number of Dalata Shares Voted % of Dalata Shares Voted Number of Dalata Shares Voted as a % of Dalata Shares** Resolution 1 - Amendment of Memorandum of Association For 100,098,120 99.91% 47.33% Against 88,381 0.09% 0.04% Total 100,186,501 100% 47.37% Withheld* 30,591 - - Resolution 2 - Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement For 100,093,920 99.91% 47.33% Against 92,581 0.09% 0.04% Total 100,186,501 100% 47.37% Withheld* 30,591 - - Resolution 3 - Cancellation of Cancellation Shares For 100,092,644 99.91% 47.33% Against 88,381 0.09% 0.04% Total 100,181,025 100% 47.37% Withheld* 36,067 - - Resolution 4 - Application of Reserves For 100,093,920 99.91% 47.33% Against 88,381 0.09% 0.04% Total 100,182,301 100% 47.37% Withheld* 34,791 - - Resolution 5 - Amendment of Articles of Association For 100,098,120 99.91% 47.33% Against 88,381 0.09% 0.04% Total 100,186,501 100% 47.37% Withheld* 30,591 - - Resolution 6 - Management Incentive Payment For 92,941,800 99.89% 43.95% Against 100,981 0.11% 0.05% Total 93,042,781 100% 44% Withheld* 5,035,550 - - Resolution 7 - Adjournment of the EGM For 97,911,928 97.73% 46.30% Against 2,274,573 2.27% 1.07% Total 100,186,501 100% 47.37% Withheld* 30,591 - -

* The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

** The total number of Dalata Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 211,483,988.

Effective Date and Timetable

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document including the sanction by the Court of the Scheme at the Court Hearing.

It is expected that an application will shortly be made to the High Court to fix the date of the Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme on a date in October 2025. Once this date has been fixed, Dalata will give notice of this date by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Such announcement will, subject to certain restrictions, also be available on Dalata's website.

Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries

Dalata Hotel Group plc Dermot Crowley Sean McKeon +353 1 206 9400 Investor Relations investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser to Dalata) Avi Goldberg Sam Green Alice Squires +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Nikhil Walia Joel Barnett Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) Ben Wright +44 203 753 3069 Clayton Bush Davy (Joint Corporate Broker) Anthony Farrell Orla Cowzer +353 1 679 6363 FTI Consulting (Communications Adviser to Dalata) +353 86 2314135 Jonathan Neilan +353 86 6712702 Declan Kearney +44 7768 216607 Edward Bridges Dalata@fticonsulting.com

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Directors of Dalata accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Advisers

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Dalata and for no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata in respect of protections that may be afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Rothschild & Co as to the contents of this Announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is authorised and regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, and in the United Kingdom, Davy is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Davy is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Davy or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this Announcement.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg"), which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Dalata must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the 'offer period' ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of the offeree company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of Dalata.

All 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of Dalata by a bidder, or by any party Acting in Concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (Irish/UK time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single person for these purposes.

Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Documents), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Documents).

Overseas Shareholders

The availability of the Acquisition to Dalata Shareholders who are not resident in and citizens of Ireland or the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or of which they are citizens. Persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of their jurisdictions. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom to vote their Dalata Shares with respect to the Scheme at the Scheme Meetings, or to appoint another person as proxy to vote at the Scheme Meetings on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders will be contained in the Scheme Document.

Unless otherwise determined by Bidco or required by the Takeover Rules, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Scheme by any such use, means, instrumentality or from within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send it in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Doing so may render invalid any related purported vote in respect of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), the Takeover Offer may not be made directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of mails or any means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Takeover Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 401607 EQS News ID: 2196510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)