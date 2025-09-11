Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Good Stuff, founded by Toronto entrepreneur Phil Jenkins, has officially opened its first location, offering a Canadian-owned alternative to off-price shopping. More than just a store, Good Stuff promises a colorful, 80's-inspired retail experience filled with music, activations, and a lively atmosphere that makes shopping fun again.

With the slogan "Feels Like Stealing," Good Stuff combines the treasure-hunt excitement of an off-price classic fashion retailer with the wide-ranging selection of a big-box electronics store. Shoppers can expect everything from apparel to household items and tech, all sourced from brand-name overstock and offered at a fraction of regular retail prices.

"Things have gotten way too expensive," said Jenkins. "Good Stuff is about affordability - but it's also about the joy of shopping. We want people to come in, feel the energy, discover new products, and leave excited, knowing they got an incredible deal."

Unlike traditional discount retailers, Good Stuff is designed as a gathering place. High-energy music, rotating in-store activations, and an ever-changing selection of products create a "treasure hunt" shopping experience where every visit feels different.

"We're creating a space where saving money isn't boring - it's entertaining," Jenkins added. "Good Stuff is here to redefine how Canadians shop for deals, while staying proudly homegrown."

Good Stuff is headquartered in Toronto and plans to expand across Canada in the years ahead. Learn more at www.welovegoodstuff.com

