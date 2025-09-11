Berlin, Germany.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - SciSure today announced the acquisition of Labfolder and Labregister, two flagship products from Labforward, reinforcing its mission to become the home base for connected and reproducible science.





The addition of Labfolder, a leading electronic lab notebook (ELN), and Labregister, a widely adopted inventory management system, expands SciSure's Scientific Management Platform (SMP)-the only system designed to unify research documentation, inventory management, and compliance tracking without increasing administrative burden. Both products will now operate under the SciSure brand.

This acquisition also strengthens SciSure's support for the German research community. With SciSure, Labfolder, and Labregister now under one roof, scientists gain access to one of the only globally available platforms with full German language support.

"Labfolder and Labregister are trusted by scientists around the world to capture experiments and manage lab resources," said Philip Meer, CEO of SciSure. "Bringing these products and the talented team together with SciSure will accelerate innovation and expand choice for our valued customers, particularly those in Germany who have come to rely on a local presence for guidance and support. This acquisition brings us one step closer to fulfilling our mission: to facilitate unburdened, uncompromised, safe, and sustainable scientific advancement."

By combining the expertise, partner networks, and technology behind Labfolder and Labregister with its own platform, SciSure is positioned to accelerate product innovation and expand its ability to serve scientists, lab managers, and compliance officers worldwide. The move further demonstrates SciSure's commitment to building a Scientific Management Platform that not only strengthens research integrity and compliance, but also draws on the best talent and partnerships in the industry.

About SciSure

Trusted by over 1,000 customers worldwide, SciSure is an award-winning Scientific Management Platform (SMP) that unifies ELN, LIMS, EHS, and integrations into a single solution. Formed through the merger of SciShield and eLabNext, SciSure brings together decades of expertise in lab digitization and compliance. Recognized for product innovation and customer satisfaction, SciSure supports scientists, lab operations, and compliance teams in delivering operational excellence and research integrity.

As SciSure continues to build the Scientific Management Platform labs deserve, this acquisition marks another milestone in its vision: a unified, future-ready system that integrates ELN, LIMS, inventory, safety, compliance, and risk management into simplified workflows, enabling science to move forward, faster.

