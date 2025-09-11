Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Richard Frierson, renowned Identity Architect and founder of Unstuck Global, has announced the launch of The Wealth Catalyst podcast - now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, and Amazon Music. Designed for ambitious CEOs, entrepreneurs, and executives, the show delivers a bold promise to help leaders rewire their identity so wealth, clarity, and execution become second nature.





Frierson is no stranger to transformation. A platinum-selling music producer turned real estate developer, he ultimately discovered that long-term success isn't about mimicking strategies - it's about constructing an identity built on authenticity and mission. That realization inspired the creation of Unstuck Global, a performance advisory firm helping leaders achieve breakthroughs through what Frierson calls the "Executive Identity Reset."

"I used to chase success like it was a costume I could put on," Frierson said. "But once I designed an identity that actually fit me, aligned with my mission and not just my ambition, everything accelerated. That's what The Wealth Catalyst podcast is about: helping leaders lock into who they really are so results follow naturally."

Unlike traditional business podcasts that focus on tactics and surface-level hacks, The Wealth Catalyst centers on the deeper work of identity transformation. Each episode is crafted to help high-performers shed outdated narratives, uncover hidden power traits, and step into leadership modes that drive both personal fulfillment and business growth.

The podcast also expands Frierson's philosophy beyond the walls of his private advisory sessions. Over the past year, Unstuck Global has guided a select roster of CEOs and investors through high-stakes pivots with measurable results: a tech founder doubling her user base and securing $10 million in funding and executives eliminating hidden identity blocks that once stalled execution.

These case studies underscore Frierson's thesis: when leaders reset their identity, they unlock execution at a speed and scale that conventional coaching cannot match.

Launching The Wealth Catalyst podcast is just the beginning of Frierson's effort to democratize the identity-first model of growth. His forthcoming book, Playtime Is Over, will expand on the framework that underpins his work at Unstuck Global: mission over ambition, clarity over confusion, and authentic identity as the ultimate growth strategy.

For Frierson, the podcast isn't just content - it's a call to action. "Every CEO I've worked with eventually realizes their biggest obstacle isn't strategy or funding, it's identity friction," Frierson added. "The Wealth Catalyst is about collapsing that friction and activating the version of you that already knows how to win."

The Wealth Catalyst podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, and Amazon Music. New episodes will release weekly, offering both tactical insights and identity-level breakthroughs for leaders committed to growth without compromise.

For more information about Richard Frierson, Unstuck Global, or the Executive Identity Reset, visit www.UnstuckGlobal.com.

