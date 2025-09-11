New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - With 93% of marketers reporting strong ROI from video marketing and the global creative services market reaching $3.38 billion in 2025, brands are investing heavily in visual storytelling, design innovation, and multimedia production to stand out.





[DesignRush highlights creative firms excelling in video and design]



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/266044_30d73a35447548a3_001full.jpg

"Creative output is driving business growth at a pace much faster than before," says Mariana Delgado, Marketing Director at DesignRush.

"We're seeing brands lean into design and video not only for awareness but to boost engagement, improve conversion rates, and build lasting affinity with their audiences."

She adds that the leading agencies today are combining visual creativity with strategic thinking to help clients get measurable results from every campaign, whether it's a brand video or a product launch.

To help businesses scale their creative impact, DesignRush has chosen the best agencies specializing in video production, graphic design, branding, and beyond. These teams leverage artistic direction and marketing insight to craft creative content that performs across channels and platforms.

Here are the top creative agencies in August 2025:

BearPlus

Location: St Leonards, Australia

Industries: Design, Fintech, Healthcare, and NFT

Website: bear.plus

Gancz Creations

Location: Remote; Canada

Industries: Nonprofit, Wellness & Fitness, Education, and Government

Website: ganczcreations.co

Resorte Design

Location: Temuco, Chile

Industries: AI, Software & IT Services, Energy & Mining, and Manufacturing

Website: resortedesign.cl

State of Assembly

Location: Oregon, USA

Industries: Boutique, Construction, Entertainment, and Fintech

Website: stateofassembly.com

Digital Molecule Pvt. Ltd.

Location: Delhi, India

Industries: Corporate Services, HR, Retail, and Travel

Website: digitalmolecule.in

SideMind

Location: Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Industries: eCommerce, Fintech, Finance, and Corporate Services

Website: sidemind.com.br

DC Design Works

Location: Exeter, UK

Industries: Public Administration, Hospitality, Higher Education, and Consumer Goods

Website: dcdesignworks.co.uk

Usarion

Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Industries: Entertainment, Luxury, NFT, and Construction

Website: usarion.com

Arts Illustrated Studios

Location: Budapest, Hungary

Industries: Corporate Services, Dental, Education, and Entertainment

Website: artsillustratedstudios.pro

VG Creations

Location: Florida, USA

Industries: Construction, Fashion, Education, and Food & Beverage

Website: vgcreation.com

Decibel Peak Productions

Location: Montreal, Canada

Industries: Arts, Education, eCommerce, and Media & Communications

Website: decibelpeak.com

TruFocus Productions

Location: Illinois, USA

Industries: Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Electronics

Website: trufocusproductions.com

Twisted Truth Media

Location: Gladesville, Australia

Industries: Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, and Nonprofit

Website: twistedtruthmedia.com.au

Content Club

Location: Illinois, USA

Industries: Fashion, Finance, Government, and Insurance

Website: contentclubchicago.com

MotionScape

Location: Sydney, Australia

Industries: Hospitality, Electronics, and Retail

Website: motionscape.com.au

Amped Business Media

Location: Texas, USA

Industries: Nonprofit, Real Estate, Wellness & Fitness, and Social Networks

Website: ampedbusinessmedia.com

Pace Media

Location: Mangaluru, India

Industries: Food and Beverage, Media & Communications, Restaurants, and Transportation & Logistics

Website: thepacemedia.com

Bold Work Studios

Location: Oxford, UK

Industries: Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, and Luxury

Website: boldworkstudios.co.uk

Turning Tree Productions LLC

Location: Colorado, USA

Industries: Dental, AI, Design, and Boutique

Website: turningtreeproductions.com

Shedio

Location: Ohio, USA

Industries: Pets, Restaurants, Retail, and Travel

Website: shedio.co

Mendoza Films

Location: London, UK

Industries: Finance, Government, Fashion, and Electronics

Website: mendozafilms.com

Mensoi

Location: London, UK

Industries: AI, Fintech, Design, and Hardware & Networking

Website: mensoi.com

Brands can explore the top creative agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266044

SOURCE: DesignRush