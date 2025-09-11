Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 20:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vituity: Benefit Concert at Hard Rock Hollywood on September 24

Vituity Cares Foundation to Host Club Night: Party for a Cause

FLORIDA CITY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The Vituity Cares Foundation (VCF), a charitable 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to closing the healthcare divide, will host its premier Club Night: Party for a Cause benefit concert on September 24, 2025, at the iconic Hard Rock DAER Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida. This unforgettable evening of music and purpose will feature world-class performances while raising critical funds to expand access to healthcare and education across underserved communities.

Vituity Cares Logo

Vituity Cares Logo
logo for Vituity Cares Foundation

Guests will enjoy live performances by Demola the Violinist, an award-winning artist who seamlessly blends Reggae, Pop, and Hip-Hop, and DJ Delano, known for his electrifying sets. Guests will also be treated to a special 30-minute set by international reggae and dancehall star Serani, best known for his global hit "No Games".

The night will also feature a surprise guest appearance by a 12-time Grammy nominee and one of the greatest rappers of all time, making this a celebration that promises to be as impactful as it is entertaining.

In addition to the performances, guests will enjoy special appearances from two extraordinary individuals being honored for their leadership, advocacy, and impact:

  • Hasan Minhaj, acclaimed comedian, actor, and advocate, will receive the Vituity Cares Ambassador Award in recognition of his work spotlighting issues of equity, representation, and civic engagement through his comedy and storytelling. His powerful voice has inspired millions to think critically about social change and justice.

  • NFL legend Bryant McKinnie will receive the Vituity Cares Impact Award for his philanthropic contributions and ongoing work to uplift youth and underserved communities.

"This event is about more than music-it's about creating opportunities for care and empowerment in communities that need it most," said Vituity Cares Foundation President, Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA. "Every ticket purchased helps us provide medical care, scholarships, and mentorship to thousands of people nationwide."

Since its launch in 2019, Vituity Cares has:

  • Delivered care through monthly pop-up medical and outreach clinics at 26 sites nationwide.

  • Provided timely acute medical care to more than 3,000 patients, preventing costly ER visits and saving families and the healthcare system more than $8 million.

  • Awarded scholarships to underserved students and expanded educational programs to build representation in healthcare.

Last year alone, nearly 8,000 individuals received care thanks to the support of VCF donors and partners.

Tickets for Club Night - Party for a Cause are available now, with VIP tables and bottle service also available for an enhanced experience.

Event Details:

  • Date: September 24, 2025, starting at 6:00 pm.

  • Location: Hard Rock DAER Nightclub, Hollywood, FL

  • Tickets & Tables:Click here for more information

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit vituitycares.org or click here.

Contact Information

John Hansen
Director, Marketing & PR
publicrelations@vituity.com
(510) 851-7439

.

SOURCE: Vituity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/benefit-concert-at-hard-rock-hollywood-on-september-24-1071671

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.