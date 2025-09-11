Vituity: Benefit Concert at Hard Rock Hollywood on September 24

Vituity Cares Foundation to Host Club Night: Party for a Cause

FLORIDA CITY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / The Vituity Cares Foundation (VCF), a charitable 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to closing the healthcare divide, will host its premier Club Night: Party for a Cause benefit concert on September 24, 2025, at the iconic Hard Rock DAER Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida. This unforgettable evening of music and purpose will feature world-class performances while raising critical funds to expand access to healthcare and education across underserved communities.

Guests will enjoy live performances by Demola the Violinist, an award-winning artist who seamlessly blends Reggae, Pop, and Hip-Hop, and DJ Delano, known for his electrifying sets. Guests will also be treated to a special 30-minute set by international reggae and dancehall star Serani, best known for his global hit "No Games".

The night will also feature a surprise guest appearance by a 12-time Grammy nominee and one of the greatest rappers of all time, making this a celebration that promises to be as impactful as it is entertaining.

In addition to the performances, guests will enjoy special appearances from two extraordinary individuals being honored for their leadership, advocacy, and impact:

Hasan Minhaj , acclaimed comedian, actor, and advocate, will receive the Vituity Cares Ambassador Award in recognition of his work spotlighting issues of equity, representation, and civic engagement through his comedy and storytelling. His powerful voice has inspired millions to think critically about social change and justice.

NFL legend Bryant McKinnie will receive the Vituity Cares Impact Award for his philanthropic contributions and ongoing work to uplift youth and underserved communities.

"This event is about more than music-it's about creating opportunities for care and empowerment in communities that need it most," said Vituity Cares Foundation President, Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA. "Every ticket purchased helps us provide medical care, scholarships, and mentorship to thousands of people nationwide."

Since its launch in 2019, Vituity Cares has:

Delivered care through monthly pop-up medical and outreach clinics at 26 sites nationwide.

Provided timely acute medical care to more than 3,000 patients , preventing costly ER visits and saving families and the healthcare system more than $8 million .

Awarded scholarships to underserved students and expanded educational programs to build representation in healthcare.

Last year alone, nearly 8,000 individuals received care thanks to the support of VCF donors and partners.

Tickets for Club Night - Party for a Cause are available now, with VIP tables and bottle service also available for an enhanced experience.

Event Details:

Date: September 24, 2025, starting at 6:00 pm.

Location: Hard Rock DAER Nightclub, Hollywood, FL

Tickets & Tables:Click here for more information

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit vituitycares.org or click here.

