Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Boreal Gold Inc (CSE: BGLD) (the "Issuer") has received gold assay results on the Fay Gold Showing east of the Railroad on the Fay Lake Property which lies on the western portion of the Puffy Lake Mine style gold mineralization trend. Sample 27309 collected in 2021 assayed 14.33 g/t gold and 65.8 g/t silver at the Fay Gold Showing. Boreal Gold returned this year and collected several samples and the selected significant results are found in the table below:

Sample Location Rock Name Au Ag 27471 58m north of quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) Rusty quartz vein hosted in gabbro from 1m x 2m trench 4.07 g/t 2.6 g/t 27473 Wide (20m) intensely altered north portion of QFP Altered Quartz Feldspar Porphyry with 1% pyrite from a 2m x 20m trench 410 ppb Waiting for analysis from the lab 27474 Locally altered along shears in central portion of QFP Sheared Quartz Feldspar Porphyry with 0.5-1% pyrite from a 1m x 3m trench 3.37 g/t 35.6 g/t 27475 Locally altered along shears in central portion of QFP Rusty quartz vein with trace vuggy pyrite and chalcopyrite from a 1m x 3m trench 4.03 g/t 122 g/t 27476 Locally altered along shears in central portion of QFP Sheared Quartz Feldspar Porphyry with trace arsenopyrite from a 1m x 3m trench 1.09 g/t 1.6 g/t

Samples 27474 to 27476 were collected in 2025 near the same location as sample 27309 collected in 2021 by Boreal Gold which assayed 14.33 g/t gold. Sample 27475 collected this summer assayed 4.03 g/t gold, 122 g/t silver, 0.13% copper and 0.25% zinc. Anomalous arsenic and lead were also found associated with the gold. Sample 27473 assayed 410 ppb gold from a rediscovered 2m by 20m trench from the northern gossanous, altered and sheared bordered zone of the quartz feldspar porphyry with 1% to 5% pyrite. This altered (sericite) zone, which is at least 15m wide with 1% to 5% pyrite, was not extensively sampled this year but warrants further work given the anomalous gold values from the gossanous sericitic north border zone. The 50 to 75 m wide porphyry is unusual in width and continuity covering the full strike length of the grid mapped to date. Unlike other Quartz Feldspar Porphyries in the area, it is much larger and altered and contains significant gold, and likely earlier than other porphyries in its intrusive history. The gold bearing porphyry with a present strike length of 600 m and open in both directions will be followed up with additional prospecting and additional mapping to the east. Sampling is planned to discover the extent of the porphyry and its gold bearing system and controls. The porphyry appears hosted in gabbro where flanking sheared veins were also found containing gold. Flanking the porphyry, Boreal Gold discovered a new showing containing a rusty quartz vein with 1-2% vuggy pyrite, which assayed 4.07 g/t gold, from a 1m x 2m trench hosted in gabbro located 58 meters north of this altered sheared quartz feldspar porphyry.

Further, on the east portion of the property directly south of the Puffy Lake Gold Mine, Boreal Gold also plans this fall to investigate and sample several sites reported at Koscielny Lake to contain significant gold. Here mineralization contained values of up to 11.81 g/t Au (0.38 oz/ton Au) over one meter (J. Pearson, Sept. 4, 2024, National Instrument 43-101 Fay Lake technical report).

North Star - Gold Rock Property

With gold presently over $3,600 US and over $5,000 Canadian per ounce, Boreal Gold will continue its focus on gold by also exploring the North Star Property this fall that was recently optioned from Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp (CSE: VOY), (see April 17, 2025 news release).

Since 2003 the "North Star Group Property" became an advanced exploration property where more than $9 million has been spent on it in the last 20 years with the following work completed:

Five major drilling programs, 135 drill holes at North Star and 143 drill holes at Gold Rock

Ramp access and underground development and sampling;

Large surface blast hole sampling and trenching together with extensive assaying for gold, trace elements and whole rock geochemistry. Average grade from blast holes and trench faces was over 0.35 oz/t gold. (Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release April 16, 2003). Gold on April 16, 2003 was $332.60 to 333.40 oz (https://www.usagold.com/daily-gold-price-history/) compared to over $3600/oz US or greater than $5000/oz Canadian today.

Extensive metallurgical testing at Lakefield established 85% recovery of gold by gravity alone. LR10572-002-Progress Report #1(Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release May 3, 2003).

A large grid covers the gold shear with mapping, prospecting and geophysical surveys carried out. The Shear is still open to the north and south and the grid can be extended to follow the shear on strike (unexplored). The shear zone in between the Gold Rock and North Star deposits has seen little drilling.

There is a two km of all-weather road to the North Star site, as well as 15 km of the Dickstone road being brought back to all weather road status with creek crossings improved and adjoining swamps lowered to improve road quality plan for this summer.

Numerous environmental surveys were completed, including: ungulate, rare plant, raptor, fish surveys and other surveys required for the establishment of tailings facilities.

A digital topographical airborne survey was carried out over the main area of the vein, and potential areas for tailings disposal and water intake.

Camp site and storage areas were established and permitted. These permits are still valid as is the road permit. A mill foundation; a concrete slab shop floor and a water waste disposal pond were completed.

A VTEM survey was carried out over the entire claim group in 2010.

Since 2007 to 2017 the property was extensively explored by mapping, prospecting and drilling (143 Diamond Drill Holes) where Copper Reef Mining Corporation (subsequently Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.) concentrated on the northern portion of the structure (Gold Rock and Richard Veins). Here the Gold Rock vein was further outlined by mapping and 4 drill programs to be at least 400 m long and the new Richard vein 50 m. Since 2018 the property has remained idle. Boreal Gold Inc. plans to continue where Copper Reef left off on expansion of the Gold Rock Vein along strike and at depth as well as new targets on the North Star Vein on the same structure to the south. A drill plan for Gold Rock has already been outlined with targets on North Star and the area in between to be contingent on this falls results. For a more detail description of the property please refer to news release dated April 17, 2025.

Planned Program

Line cutting and refurbishing old Grids

Refurbish and recut the Grid from North of the North Star deposit on Line 46 N to Line 59 N between Baselines 46 E and Tie Line 59 E for both mapping and drilling purposes. This portion of the grid is almost 25 years old and overgrown to obliterated as it was cut a few years after a forest fire.

Geological Mapping, Prospecting and Sampling

The Grids from Lines 59+50 N south to L 46 N will require geological remapping and detailed sampling to bring it up to the standard and detail of the northern grids that cover the Gold Rock and Richard Veins, with special emphasis on the section in between the North Star and Gold Rock deposits.

Drilling

Selective infill drilling, as well as down plunge drilling on the Gold Rock Vein with a view of completing a resource estimate and NI 43-101 compliant technical report (never undertaken). Ultimately the plan is to drill off enough tonnes that the combined resource of the North Star and Gold Rock Vein Structures, with sufficient grade, will warrant to bring it to a prefeasibility study. Even if successful on the first pass, this objective will require a few additional drill programs.

Qualified Person

Stephen L. Masson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for these properties, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr Masson acts as a consulting geologist for the company.

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

