HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Announces Star Lineup of Keynotes and Expert Panels for LevelUp 2025

Google's Kapil Dabi and OpenAI's Zach Lawryk join Jesse Itzler, Kevin Harrington, Neil Patel and more, alongside new panels designed to deliver tactical insights for affiliates, agencies and SaaS operators.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / HighLevel unveiled the keynote speakers and panel lineup for LevelUp 2025, its flagship annual summit taking place October 13-16, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX. Known as the premier gathering for agency owners, SaaS founders and marketing leaders, this year's event promises to be the most ambitious yet, with a speaker roster of world-class entrepreneurs, marketers and business builders.

"LevelUp 2025 is about bringing the brightest minds together to not only discuss the future, but to deliver the strategies and systems that agencies and business leaders can act on immediately," said HighLevel Co-Founder Shaun Clark.

Keynotes That Define the Future of Business

Among this year's headline speakers are Kapil Dabi, America's Market Lead at Google, and Zach Lawryk, Head of Solutions Engineering at OpenAI. They will share exclusive perspectives on how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, from the tools that fuel digital scale to the frameworks that transform AI from experimentation into essential infrastructure.

They'll be joined by a powerhouse lineup of entrepreneurs and thought leaders, including Billy Gene (Billy Gene Is Marketing), Jesse Itzler (Marquis Jet, Zico Coconut Water), Kevin Harrington (original Shark Tank investor), Molly Mahoney (The Prepared Performer), Neil Patel (NP Digital), Nick Santonastasso (Victorious International) and Shama Hyder (Zen Media).

Encore Day, HighLevel's exclusive upgrade, will feature a continuation of this world-class lineup with Carrie Rene Thomas, Frank Kern, Mike Michalowicz, Roland Frasier and Ryan Deiss, all bringing tactical, battle-tested strategies for growth and leadership.

"This year is about moving from prompts to processes. Expect frameworks, metrics and velocity," said Varun Vairavan, HighLevel Co-Founder.

Panels Designed for Operators, by Operators

LevelUp will also showcase three panels dedicated to the unique challenges and opportunities of affiliates, agencies and SaaS founders. Each panel is hosted by one of HighLevel's own leaders, ensuring conversations are grounded in what today's operators truly need to know.

Affiliate Panel (Hosted by Kelsi Navalta, Director of Affiliate Programs at HighLevel): Featuring Brittani Hon, Clay Lawrence, Nick Ponte, Rodrigo Camacho and Tyla Marie, this panel will dig into what it takes to build sustainable revenue streams through partnerships, community-driven growth and affiliate-first strategies.

Agency Panel (Hosted by Chase Buckner, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at HighLevel): Bringing together Adam McChesney, Bell Ricardo, Jake Zufelt, Mike Arce and Shannon Lavenia, this panel will explore how agencies can scale smarter, attract and retain clients and leverage AI to deliver results in a crowded market.

SaaS Panel (Hosted by Paulson Thomas, Director of Business Development at HighLevel): With insights from Andrew J. Cass, Kendryah Smith, Latasha Mitchell, Mike Crowson and Paige Battcher, this session will give founders a blueprint for building, marketing and growing SaaS products that stick.

"These panels were curated to answer the questions operators actually ask: What works? How fast? What breaks?" said HighLevel Co-Founder Robin Alex. "LevelUp is where technology implementers, agencies, marketers and SaaS founders compare notes and leave with next steps, not just inspiration."

More Than Inspiration, A Plan for Growth

Beyond the keynotes and panels, LevelUp 2025 will include breakout sessions across AI, SaaS, Product, Affiliate and Agency tracks for the first time ever, giving attendees the opportunity to learn directly from innovators and practitioners who are leading the charge in their industries. The event will also spotlight hundreds of new platform features, reinforcing HighLevel's mission to move beyond hype and into action by making cutting-edge AI and automation practical, powerful and accessible. Attendees can expect to leave not just with insight into what's coming next, but with the clarity, tools and strategies to implement it immediately.

Tickets available now at gohighlevel.com/levelup .

SOURCE: HighLevel LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/highlevel-announces-star-lineup-of-keynotes-and-expert-panels-fo-1071922