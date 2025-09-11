Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Hedged Premium Income Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With $175 Million in Assets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Kensington Asset Management, LLC ("Kensington") is proud to announce that the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NAsdaq:KHPI) has reached its one-year anniversary with $175 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). This milestone builds on the fund's rapid early growth and expansion across major Broker-Dealer and Turnkey Asset Management Platform ("TAMP") channels.

KHPI launched in September 2024 to provide investors with potential income coupled with downside risk management through a disciplined option overlay. Over the past twelve months, adoption has continued to broaden as financial professionals have increasingly incorporated KHPI as a steady complement to both equity and fixed income exposures," said Brian Weisenberger, CFA, Chief Market Strategist at Kensington Asset Management. "KHPI's first year validates the demand for solutions that can deliver differentiated income potential while addressing the persistent challenge of market volatility."

"Seeing KHPI grow from launch to $175 million in just one year underscores the confidence advisors have placed in its approach," said Shawn Gibson, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Liquid Strategies. "The fund is doing exactly what it was designed to do - provide differentiated income potential while maintaining hedge - and we believe it can remain a durable part of portfolio allocations for years to come."

Want to learn more? Join Kensington's Year in Review webinar for an inside look at KHPI's first year-covering the strategy, key performance drivers and real-world portfolio applications. The event is open to financial advisors seeking deeper perspective on KHPI.

Webinar Details

Topic: KHPI: Year in Review

Date/Time: September 25, 2025 at 3 PM CST

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2124852849978532437

About Kensington Asset Management: Kensington Asset Management, advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) specializes in active systematic strategies, built to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation with a downside hedge.

About Liquid Strategies: Liquid Strategies, sub-advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) focuses on managing dynamic investment strategies designed to help investors achieve their investment goals with innovative investment solutions. In addition to KHPI, the Sub-Advisor manages a series of Strategies and Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") under the name Overlay Shares.

For more information about KHPI, please visit Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com, which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF ("KHPI"), prospectus available here. Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the KHPI are detailed in the prospectus.

Future distributions are not guaranteed, and distributions may include option income, dividends, and possibly some return of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end please call (866) 303-8623 or visit our website, available here.

Options Risk: An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC or Liquid Strategies, LLC.

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

