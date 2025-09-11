Percept Corporation: AiOptics: Augmented Perception Breakthrough Combining Electro-Optics and AI to Serve Global Vision Needs

Percept Corporation announces the formation of the AI Optical Consortium (AOC) for major tech/AI and vision companies to join Percept Corporation in solving the problem of the world's lack of access to eye care by using AI.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Percept Corporation, a pioneer in advanced visual perception systems, introduces AiOptics, a groundbreaking technology that revolutionizes smart eyewear by customizing patient optics through Percept Corporation's Augmented Perception technology. This breakthrough innovation sets new standards for modern eyewear by combining electro-optics, AI and the expertise of eyecare professionals (ECPs) worldwide.

Percept Corporation is introducing AiOptics to global technology, AI and vision companies, inviting them to join Percept Corporation's AI Optical Consortium (AOC). The consortium aims to develop AI solutions that can provide eyecare access to the estimated two billion people worldwide who currently cannot receive it due to limited infrastructure, geographic barriers or financial constraints.

Dr. Scott Lewis, CEO and founder of Percept Corporation, stated, "AiOptics represents a paradigm shift in augmented perception, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, electro-optics and the combined vision experience of Percept Corporation's 400+ Global Advisor Network. This technology seamlessly integrates with existing optical lab networks, enabling the delivery of AiOptics in a manner compatible with the global vision industry." Dr. Jordan Kassalow, internationally prominent optometrist and founder of nonprofit Vision Spring (www.visionspring.org) and Percept Corporation advisor added, "AiOptics and the AI Optical Consortium have the potential to transform the way eyecare is delivered in developing nations by removing borders, geography, infrastructure and income levels from the equation of global vision health."

To learn more about AiOptics and its applications, please visit www.perceptcorp.com.

About Percept Corporation

Percept Corporation is an eleven-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Founded by Dr. Scott Lewis with degrees from MIT, a PhD. from Oxford as a Marshall Scholar in AI adaptive control systems, and an MBA from Harvard, he developed the first single integrated circuit chip to have video and audio compression, in addition to pioneering high speed Internet and video services in hotels worldwide prior to founding Percept Corporation. Based in Las Vegas, Percept Corporation has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept Corporation includes licenses for over 47 U.S., European, and Chinese patents.

