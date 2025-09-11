Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan that was ratified and approved by shareholders on June 25, 2025, of stock options to certain eligible participants to purchase a total of 8,000,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before September 11, 2030 at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com . The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266081

SOURCE: Iconic Minerals Ltd.