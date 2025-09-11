Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Globeducate announces the acquisition of The Clover School, Toronto, a Canadian Council of Montessori Administrators (CCMA)- accredited Montessori school with two campuses, owned by founders and co-directors Sandra Bosnar-Dale and Isabelle Kunicki-Stueckmann.





The Clover School's High Park campus in Toronto, one of two CCMA-accredited Montessori campuses now joining Globeducate's international network.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11877/266035_clover_school_2.jpg

Globeducate is a leading international K-12 education group with more than 65 leading bilingual and international schools and online programs, serving more than 40,000 students across 11 countries, Andorra, Canada, Cyprus, France, India, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In Canada, its local network includes Blyth Academy and Toronto Prep School, and students from The Clover School will now have the opportunity to remain within the Globeducate network beyond the age of 12 through a new, close relationship with this popular Prep School, founded in 2009.

Globeducate prepares each student to become a global citizen who can shape the world. Schools across the group offer a variety of international, national, and local curricula including Ontario, England, Cyprus, France, India, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain - as well as the International Baccalaureate. The Clover School is the first Montessori school to join the group, complementing the child-centered approach to learning typical of a Globeducate school.

The Clover School, established in 1996 by Sandra Bosnar-Dale and Isabelle Kunicki-Stueckmann, welcomes children from toddler age to 12 years. Growing from eight students in 1996 to a vibrant community of nearly 300 children, and parents and educators spread across two campuses; the leadership team prides itself on helping children to build resilience and tenacity in both learning and life - young people who are capable of making a positive impact in the world.

Pedagogy with purpose is at the heart of education at The Clover School. Success is four-fold: academic mastery, the ability to think creatively, mindfulness and social intelligence, and positive connectedness with the wider world. The foundation of The Clover School's long-standing success lies in recognizing that today's children are tomorrow's changemakers and that it is important to foster innovative thinking early on.

The Clover School students thrive through a wide range of extracurricular activities, from sports and the arts to outdoor education and urban farming, expanding on the science curriculum and exposing children to a variety of interconnected learning opportunities, from cooking and nutrition, and sustainable food cycles, to hosting a Farmer's Market.

Two vibrant campuses, Midtown and High Park, boast uplifting interiors with light-filled classrooms, and all facilities necessary for authentic Montessori learning. Located on Bathurst Street, the Midtown campus features a large outdoor space with playground and urban garden. High Park campus is situated in a quiet, tree-lined area, occupying two historic buildings and an extensive park-like oasis with playground, urban garden, and open-air classroom space.





A Clover School teacher works one-on-one with a student in a Montessori classroom, reflecting the school's child-centered approach to learning.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11877/266035_the_clover_school_1.jpg

Co-founding directors Sandra Bosnar-Dale and Isabelle Kunicki-Stueckmann, said: "The school is incredibly special to us and know that in order for it to continue to evolve and offer greater opportunities for our community, joining the Globeducate family will ensure we now gain access to a wealth of resources, expertise, and support to enhance teaching practices and enrich our students' learning experiences. Globeducate's mission, closely aligned with our own, is to prepare each student to become a global citizen who can shape the future. We are very much looking forward to becoming part of the Globeducate team."

Mr. Luca Uva, CEO of Globeducate, said: "We are delighted to welcome The Clover School to Globeducate, further strengthening our presence in Ontario, Canada and becoming our first Montessori school in the group. We are excited to collaborate with the school's leadership and community to build on its strong foundations. Globeducate is committed to providing students with an outstanding education through a diverse range of national and international curricula, and we look forward to supporting the school in offering even greater opportunities within our global network."

* The transaction was led by Cairneagle for the commercial due diligence, Afaya Partners for the operational due diligence, Deloitte for financial and tax, and Stikeman Elliot on the legal side, CBRE on the real estate.

ABOUT GLOBEDUCATE

We prepare each student to be a global citizen who can shape the world. Globeducate is one of the leading international K12 education groups in the world, a network of 65+ leading bilingual and international schools, as well as online programs, educating more than 40,000 students in 11 countries.

Our schools specialize in a variety of highly respected international curricula including the National Curriculum for England (from the Early Years to A Level), International Baccalaureate (from the PYP to IBDP), and the regional and national curricula of Ontario, Cyprus, France, India, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Our students achieve high grades and are accepted into higher education programs at 25 of the world's top 50 universities.

Being a member of Globeducate brings many benefits for our schools, students, and teachers. We are an official partner of WWF (World Wildlife Fund), and work with Eco-Schools in each country, as well as LEGO® Education. Every year we host a wide range of global events, online or in person, such as the Globeducate Model United Nations, Academic Olympics, Visual Arts Competition, International Music Festival, Olympic Games, and a Student Leadership Summit. For our Globeducate Agenda, students may participate in a WWF global quiz, Outdoor Classroom Days, WWF Wear it Wild Days, and Globeducate Debates.

Our teachers ensure that students develop skills and abilities beyond the purely academic. Our students learn how to play their part in shaping the future; how to tackle the unprecedented social, economic, and environmental challenges that are reshaping our global communities. Our teachers, counsellors and partners prepare them for jobs that have not yet been created, for technologies that have not yet been invented and to solve problems that have not yet been anticipated.

A crucial part of providing an excellent education, Globeducate teachers inspire our students to find their voice in this world. They encourage them to understand world events and to think about their values and what is important to them and to challenge ignorance and intolerance wherever they find it.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266035

SOURCE: Globeducate Canada Inc.