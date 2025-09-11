Molecular Instruments® (MI), founded by the inventor of the HCR technology, today announces the upcoming release of the HCR HiFi Encoder, a breakthrough advance in multiplex immunofluorescence (IF) that enables users to robustly encode best-in-class quantitative signal amplification to their favorite primary antibodies. The HCR HiFi Encoder represents a game-changer across the multi-decade IF landscape because multiplex experiments can now be performed without relying on predetermined panels of primary antibodies and without use of secondary antibodies. Instead, the HCR HiFi Encoder offers the flexibility to simultaneously employ multiple user-provided primaries from the same host species/isotype (e.g., mouse IgG1 or rabbit IgG), thus eliminating the traditional multiplexing tradeoffs that have constrained previous IF technologies.

HCR HiFi Encoder. Your Trusted Antibodies. Robust Amplification Encoding.

With the HCR HiFi Encoder, researchers can robustly encode the primary antibodies they already use and trust to perform amplified multiplex, quantitative, high-resolution HCR Gold IF.

Key Features

Robust encoding Encode your favorite primaries without affecting target-binding affinity.

Encode your favorite primaries without affecting target-binding affinity. Same-species multiplexing - Perform multiplex IF using multiple primary antibodies from the same host species and isotype with no cross-reactivity.

- Perform multiplex IF using multiple primary antibodies from the same host species and isotype with no cross-reactivity. Best-in-class amplification - Use 1-step quantitative HCR Gold signal amplification for protein imaging, leveraging the dynamic nanotechnology that has redefined the state-of-the-art for RNA imaging; small amplification components penetrate the sample without interaction, then execute triggered growth of bright amplification polymers at the site of targets, achieving exceptional signal-to-background ratios and unprecedented sample penetration (e.g., 1 cm).

- Use 1-step quantitative HCR Gold signal amplification for protein imaging, leveraging the dynamic nanotechnology that has redefined the state-of-the-art for RNA imaging; small amplification components penetrate the sample without interaction, then execute triggered growth of bright amplification polymers at the site of targets, achieving exceptional signal-to-background ratios and unprecedented sample penetration (e.g., 1 cm). Unified protein and RNA imaging - Combine HCR Gold IF with HCR Gold RNA-FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization), performing 1-step quantitative HCR Gold signal amplification for 10 protein and RNA targets simultaneously.

"Seasoned IF practitioners are all too aware that existing IF products face an unfortunate tradeoff either limiting flexibility through imposition of predetermined panels for technologies that are not robust when applied to user's primaries of choice, or else limiting multiplexing through use of secondary antibodies that prohibit use of same-species/isotype primaries," said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. "The HCR HiFi Encoder escapes this tradeoff by giving researchers the flexibility to robustly and routinely encode best-in-class signal amplification to their trusted primary antibodies. We are excited for the HCR HiFi Encoder and HCR Gold IF to unleash the creativity of researchers that have long been impeded by the historical constraints of IF technologies."

"In 2018, HCR RNA-FISH leveraged dynamic nanotechnology to overcome multi-decade bioimaging challenges and redefine the state-of-the-art for RNA imaging," said Dr. Harry Choi, Co-founder CEO of Molecular Instruments. "In 2025, with the upcoming launch of the HCR HiFi Encoder for HCR Gold IF, we are leveraging our many years of RNA learnings to overcome multi-decade IF challenges and correspondingly redefine the state-of-the-art for protein imaging. This is an important milestone for Molecular Instruments and the community of researchers our products support as we expand our breakthrough HCR imaging platform to encompass both the RNA and protein imaging spaces."

Pre-Orders

Customers can pre-order Launch Edition bundles of the HCR HiFi Encoder. Initial availability of Launch Edition bundles is limited; pre-orders will be filled in the order placed starting in late September 2025.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

