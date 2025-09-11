tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO Appoints Market Innovator Alan Swimmer as Chief Strategic Relationships Officer

Proven financial markets leader to focus on building a network of relationships to advance tZERO's growth and adoption of blockchain-powered capital market solutions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / tZERO Group, the pioneer in blockchain and tokenization innovation for capital markets, today announced the appointment of Alan Swimmer as Chief Strategic Relationships Officer. Swimmer brings proven success across global financial markets and in particular, U.S. innovation, with deep expertise spanning digital assets, equities, derivatives, and fixed income.

Swimmer's career spans leadership roles at Citigroup, Bear Stearns, and JP Morgan. He later served as President of Prescient Ridge Management, significantly growing institutional assets under management, and played a key role at the American Financial Exchange (AFX) in creating AMERIBOR, a transparent alternative to LIBOR. Most recently, as Managing Director at Horizon Kinetics, Swimmer and a partner launched Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, the company's first-ever ETF, which grew to over $1.3 billion in assets, comprising a significant portion of the firm's $9 billion AUM.

In his new role at tZERO, Swimmer will drive commercial growth by expanding partnerships, advancing product strategy, and accelerating adoption of blockchain-enabled capital markets solutions.

"As we embark on this next phase in the tZERO story and focus on our core mission as a digital technology pioneer in financial markets, a key theme will be industry relationships. No one can do it alone. A network of diverse partnerships across our ecosystem - supply, demand and infrastructure, in the U.S. and globally, touching a range of asset types - will be critical. Al is a proven leader with an exceptional record of building relationships, launching innovative products, and guiding clients through complex market evolutions," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "This experience makes him uniquely qualified to help tZERO scale its next phase of growth quickly and transparently, and redefine how capital is raised, traded, and owned, as well as how investors interact with a range of diverse asset classes that will become increasingly more interoperable and that tZERO will be focusing on developing."

Commenting on his appointment, Swimmer said: "Throughout my career, I've seen how innovation can reshape markets fast. Web3 is the next great frontier, and tZERO has been pioneering this transformation. I'm excited to join the team and help bring institutional-grade efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to issuers and investors worldwide, to blend our heritage and spirit of digital innovation with financial industry discipline and credibility."

tZERO Group, Inc. is a pioneer in blockchain and tokenization innovation for financial markets, delivering institutional-grade technology and a regulated marketplace for tokenized securities and other assets. tZERO empowers issuers to digitize and manage their capital tables, while enabling investors, institutions, and broker-dealers to access liquidity in private assets. By combining compliance, security, and automation, tZERO is redefining how capital is raised, traded, and owned in the digital era.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

