Overland Park, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Advanced Cosmetic Surgery, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Levi J. Young, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary in 2025, celebrating a decade of artistry, innovation, and compassionate care in the Kansas City metro community.

Since opening its doors in 2015, Advanced Cosmetic Surgery has grown into one of the region's premier aesthetic practices, known for blending surgical precision with an artistic approach that helps patients look and feel their best. Over the past decade, Dr. Young and his team have transformed the lives of thousands of individuals, offering procedures and treatments tailored to each person's unique goals.

Advanced Cosmetic Surgery's philosophy has always been rooted in patient-centered care. As a double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Young has dedicated his career to mastering the science and artistry of aesthetic medicine. From facial rejuvenation and breast augmentation to body contouring and reconstructive procedures, the team approaches each case with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to natural, beautiful results.

"Reaching this 10-year milestone is both humbling and deeply meaningful," said Dr. Levi Young, founder and medical director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery. "When I started this practice, my vision was to combine surgical excellence with a personalized, artistic approach to cosmetic care. Over the last decade, I've had the privilege of building relationships with incredible patients and helping them gain confidence in their own skin. I'm excited for what the next decade holds as we continue to innovate, grow, and serve this amazing community."

For Advanced Cosmetic Surgery's team, this anniversary is more than a celebration of professional success; it's a celebration of community. "We wouldn't be here without the trust and support of our patients," Dr. Young noted. "This anniversary is as much theirs as it is ours. We are grateful for the relationships we've built and look forward to serving the Kansas City area for many more years to come."

About Advanced Cosmetic Surgery

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Levi J. Young, Advanced Cosmetic Surgery is a leading aesthetic practice located in Overland Park, Kansas. The practice specializes in a wide range of cosmetic procedures, from breast augmentation and body contouring to facial rejuvenation and non-surgical treatments. Known for delivering natural-looking results through an artistic and individualized approach, Advanced Cosmetic Surgery is committed to helping patients achieve their goals with compassion, safety, and the latest advancements in cosmetic medicine.

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/265982_b3dae76c24507bce_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265982

SOURCE: GetFeatured