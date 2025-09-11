Aker Horizons ASA: The merger between Aker Horizons Holding AS and AKH HoldCo AS is completed

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the previous announcements made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") regarding the merger between its subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS ("AKH HoldCo"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Merger") and the distribution by the Company of its shares in AKHH as a dividend in-kind in order to enable the Company's shareholders to benefit directly from the Merger consideration.

On 1 September 2025, it was declared that the conditions to complete the Merger had been met and the AKHH shares was subsequently distributed to the eligible shareholders in the Company as of 4 September 2025, as recorded in the VPS on 8 September 2025 (the "Record Date"). Today, the Merger was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises as completed.

Shareholders in Aker Horizons as recorded in the VPS on the Record Date (other than AKH HoldCo) will as a result of completion of the Merger receive merger consideration in the form of NOK 0.267963 in cash and 0.001898 shares in Aker ASA for each share owned in Aker Horizons. Fractions of Aker ASA consideration shares will not be allotted in the Merger. For each shareholder the number of Aker ASA shares will be rounded down to each whole number, or to zero shares. Excess shares, which because of this round down will not be allotted to eligible shareholders, will be issued to and sold by DNB Bank ASA according to instructions from Aker ASA at the expense and risk of the beneficiaries with a proportionate distribution of net sales proceeds among the shareholders who have the number of consideration shares rounded off.

The Merger consideration shares are expected to be delivered to the eligible Aker Horizons shareholders' VPS accounts, and the Merger cash consideration is expected to be paid out to the same shareholders on or about 12 September 2025.

Since the Merger is between AKHH and AKH HoldCo, shareholders in the Company will retain their Aker Horizons shares, in addition to the allotted Merger consideration shares in Aker ASA, following completion of the Merger. For more information on Aker ASA, please visit www.akerasa.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--the-merger-between-aker-horizons-holding-as-and-akh-holdco-as-is-completed,c4233081

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-the-merger-between-aker-horizons-holding-as-and-akh-holdco-as-is-completed-302554430.html