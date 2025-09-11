Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.: Rainy Mountain Appoints Jody Bellefleur as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (the "Company" or "Rainy Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jody Bellefleur as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Bellefleur is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of experience with public companies and has served in senior financial roles with a number of issuers, bringing extensive expertise in financial reporting, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance.

Ms. Bellefleur succeeds Dilshan Anthony, who has resigned as CFO, and Jen Hanson, who has resigned as Corporate Secretary. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Anthony and Ms. Hanson for their dedication and contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

Sean Charland, Interim CEO of Rainy Mountain, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dilshan and Jen for their valuable work with the Company. We are also very pleased to welcome Jody to the team, whose depth of financial and governance expertise will be a great asset as we continue to advance our exploration initiatives."

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration project generator. The Company's focus is to acquire early-stage exploration opportunities and deliver them drill target ready to joint venture partners. The Company currently holds multiple property interests in Ontario and is primarily focused on shear hosted gold and base metals properties with associated gold and silver credits.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RMO.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP.,

Sean Charland

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@rmroyalty.com

The information in this news release may include certain statements about management's views of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties, and as a result of a variety of factors, actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rainy-mountain-appoints-jody-bellefleur-as-chief-financial-officer-and-corporate-1071925