Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Completion of Clinical Study of MODD1 Pump

- Use of MODD1 on clinicians with Type 1 diabetes

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target the estimated $3 billion dollar adult "almost-pumpers" market with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced the successful completion of a clinical study with the MODD1 pump. The MODD1 was worn by nine clinicians with Type 1diabetes who currently wear a continuous glucose monitor ("CGM") and other pumps to provide the Company with real-world experience and feedback to make further refinements for the launch of its next-generation Pivot pump product. This MODD1 study was conducted to test and refine its ease of use for converting multiple daily injectors to this system and will continue as we prepare for the Pivot launch.

"We want to thank the clinicians who participated in this trial deployment for their time and feedback on our MODD1 pump, and we look forward to demonstrating improvements in usability when we repeat this trial with the Pivot," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical.

The Company expects to submit its Pivot pump product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for clearance in October 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. including but not limited to, the timing of the Company's submission of its Pivot product to the FDA; the performance of the Company's products; expected deployments of the Company's pump product to persons with diabetes, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its MODD1 pump; and the occurrence of future events or circumstances, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

