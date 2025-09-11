Company leaders to attend premier international meeting of nuclear officials as a U.S. Industry Delegate, showcasing Mirion impact and leadership in nuclear safety and innovation

Mirion, a global provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, medical, defense, and research end markets, is honored to announce its invitation to attend the 69th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference. Scheduled for September 15-19 in Vienna, Austria, this annual event brings together key stakeholders from across the globe to discuss issues critical to nuclear safety, security, and peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

Representing Mirion at the General Conference will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Logan and Chief Financial Officer Brian Schopfer. Their presence underscores the distinguished role Mirion plays as an industry leader in nuclear measurement, radiation protection, and safety solutions, in addition to its commitment to innovation and advancing global energy solutions.

"We are honored to participate in this important global gathering," Logan said. "The IAEA plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue and driving progress in the nuclear arena, and Mirion is dedicated to contributing our expertise to these important conversations."

The IAEA General Conference is the agency's principal policy-making event, gathering its member states and key industry representatives to discuss emerging trends, address nuclear safety, and foster international partnership. Individuals or organizations that are not representatives of IAEA Member States must apply and receive an invitation to register for the General Conference.

While serving as a U.S. Industry Delegate at the General Conference, Mirion is an international company with key operations in 12 countries. Leveraging its extensive global network across the U.S., Europe, and beyond, Mirion brings diverse perspectives and specialized expertise that are uniquely tailored to contribute to the worldwide dialogue on nuclear energy. Mirion looks forward to engaging with leaders and experts from around the world to share insights and explore opportunities for furthering the safe, secure, and effective use of nuclear technology.

For more information about the IAEA General Conference, visit iaea.org.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Nuclear Safety group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911406022/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com